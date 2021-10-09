Golden State Warriors Vs LA Lakers: How To Watch NBA Preseason In India And US?

The National Basketball Association (NBA) preseason has kickstarted with some blockbuster matches having already taken place. Another exciting match is lined up on Friday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. The match will commence live at 7:30 AM IST on October 9.

Ahead of the exciting match, here is a look at how to watch NBA preseason games live in India and the US, and the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming details.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers live streaming details in India

NBA Preseason games will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports network as they have the official broadcasting rights in India. Fans wondering how to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game live can tune into Sony Six. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app. As for the live scores, one can track it on the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA preseason live in the US?

US fans wondering how to watch NBA preseason live in the US can do so on the TNT network. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match can also be watched live using the stream of the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 10:30 PM ET.

When does the NBA regular season begin?

The NBA preseason began on October 3 and is set to end on October 15. The NBA regular season will begin shortly after on October 19, 2021, and will last until April 10, 2022. Once the regular season is over, the play-in tournament will begin to decide the teams that enter the playoffs. The play-in will take place from April 12 to April 15, while the playoffs are scheduled to take place from April 16 to 19.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers team news:

Golden State Warriors predicted line-up: Stephen Curry; Jordan Poole; Andrew Wiggins; Draymond Green; Kevon Looney.

Los Angeles Lakers predicted line-up: Kendrick Nunn; Malik Monk; Talen Horton-Tucker; Carmelo Anthony; Anthony Davis.

Image: AP