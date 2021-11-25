Golden State Warriors Vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA In US And India?

Quick links:
The Golden State Warriors are all set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Wednesday night (as per local time) at the iconic Chase Center in California. The game is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 AM IST on November 25.
Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream details in the US, India and the UK.
Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Warriors vs 76ers live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.
UK fans wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Warriors vs 76ers live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 3:00 AM BST on November 25.
Fans in the United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM ET on November 24.
Andre Iguodala: Right knee
Klay Thompson: Right achilles
James Wiseman: Right knee
Seth Curry: Lower back stiffness (doubt)
Joel Embiid: Out due to health and safety protocols
Danny Green: Left hamstring
Tobias Harris: Left Hip Soreness
Ben Simmons: Out due to personal reasons
Point Guard: Stephen Curry
Shooting Guard: Jordan Poole
Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins
Power Forward: Draymond Green
Centre: Kevon Looney
Philadelphia 76ers
Point Guard: Tyrese Maxey
Shooting Guard: Seth Curry
Small Forward: Matisse Thybulle
Power Forward: Tobias Harris
Center: Andre Drummond