Golden State Warriors Vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA In US And India?

The Golden State Warriors are all set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Wednesday night (as per local time) at the iconic Chase Center in California. The game is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 AM IST on November 25.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream details in the US, India and the UK.

Warriors vs 76ers live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Warriors vs 76ers live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

👀 13 GAMES TONIGHT! 👀



▪️ Suns seek 14th straight W, visit Cavs

▪️ KD, #1 in East Nets visit Tatum, Celtics

▪️ Curry Brothers battle as 76ers visit 15-2 Warriors

▪️ Hawks seek 6th straight W, visit Spurs



📺: ESPN

📱💻: NBA League Pass

➡️: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/7ZnO67gsfm — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2021

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Warriors vs 76ers live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 3:00 AM BST on November 25.

Warriors vs 76ers live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM ET on November 24.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers team news

Golden State Warriors injury updates:

Andre Iguodala: Right knee

Klay Thompson: Right achilles

James Wiseman: Right knee

Wire-to-wire Dub on #WarriorsGround ✔️



Elevate your insight game on last night's win with By the Numbers, presented by @googlecloud pic.twitter.com/bdZi5EJ200 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 24, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers' injury updates:

Seth Curry: Lower back stiffness (doubt)

Joel Embiid: Out due to health and safety protocols

Danny Green: Left hamstring

Tobias Harris: Left Hip Soreness

Ben Simmons: Out due to personal reasons

Golden State Warriors Philadelphia 76ers predicted line-ups

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard: Stephen Curry

Shooting Guard: Jordan Poole

Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Power Forward: Draymond Green

Centre: Kevon Looney

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard: Tyrese Maxey

Shooting Guard: Seth Curry

Small Forward: Matisse Thybulle

Power Forward: Tobias Harris

Center: Andre Drummond