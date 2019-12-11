Grizzlies' Ja Morant Asks NBA To Move Cameramen From Baseline After Recent Injury

On his return to the Memphis Grizzlies team, young starlet Ja Morant made an epic comeback to the NBA with an inspiring performance against Golden State Warriors. Morant bagged 26 points in just 29 minutes on the court as the Grizzlies made their way to a 110-102 win against GSW. However, the Rookie of the Year award contender had a message aimed at NBA officials about the cameramen placement on the baseline.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant made a return to the NBA after an absence of four games. The highly-rated youngster was held out of action due to back soreness after taking a fall into a baseline camera operator on November 25. Despite his lengthy spell on the sidelines, Morant looked hungry for glory as he tore apart the GSW defence on multiple occasions. However, post the game, Ja Morant revealed that he wants the NBA to move the camera operators in order to provide more space for the players.
