The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Asks NBA To Move Cameramen From Baseline After Recent Injury

Basketball News

Memphis Grizzlies' starlet Ja Morant, who is in the running for ROY award, asked NBA officials to move cameramen from the baseline following a recent injury.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ja Morant

On his return to the Memphis Grizzlies team, young starlet Ja Morant made an epic comeback to the NBA with an inspiring performance against Golden State Warriors. Morant bagged 26 points in just 29 minutes on the court as the Grizzlies made their way to a 110-102 win against GSW. However, the Rookie of the Year award contender had a message aimed at NBA officials about the cameramen placement on the baseline.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Kevin Love on verge of leaving Cleveland Cavaliers for Boston Celtics

Ja Morant makes a return to Memphis Grizzlies starting line-up

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: NY Knicks to snap up Brandon Ingram in 2020?

Ja Morant wants NBA to make changes regarding cameramen positioning

Also Read | Mike D'Antoni: Houston Rockets coach could be sacked if team fails to win NBA Finals

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant made a return to the NBA after an absence of four games. The highly-rated youngster was held out of action due to back soreness after taking a fall into a baseline camera operator on November 25. Despite his lengthy spell on the sidelines, Morant looked hungry for glory as he tore apart the GSW defence on multiple occasions. However, post the game, Ja Morant revealed that he wants the NBA to move the camera operators in order to provide more space for the players. 

Also Read | LeBron James' stunning revelation about his son Bronny's jump shot breaks the internet

Ja Morant with this sick manoeuvre against GSW on Tuesday

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Knicks could target DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love among others

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG