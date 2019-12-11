The Debate
The Debate
NBA Trade Rumours: Kevin Love On Verge Of Leaving Cleveland Cavaliers For Boston Celtics

Wojnarowski shocked fans by stating that the team is ready to trade their veteran power forward Kevin Love. Now there are reports that the Celtics may pick Love

NBA Trade Rumours

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday shocked Cleveland Cavaliers fans by stating that the team is ready to trade their veteran power forward Kevin Love. Wojnarowski revealed that the 2016 NBA champions are ready to entertain offers to trade Love. Wojnarowski also revealed that the All-Star power forward will be in high demand during the trade period. Several teams like Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets may make offers to get Kevin Love on their side. But Boston Celtics have more than enough reason to welcome Kevin Love on their side.

Also Read l Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and James Harden have changed NBA: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Also Read l Barrett was warned about life in the NBA and Knicks deliver

Boston Celtics may send Gordon Hayward for Kevin Love and Cedi Osman

According to many Cedi Osman of Cleveland Cavaliers, Love will be a great replacement for Gordon Hayward as the two play in the same position. Taking way lesser pay than Gordon Hayward, Kevin Love can help the Boston Celtics dominate the boards after every single game. Gordon Hayward is scheduled to make his long-awaited comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers and everyone’s attention will be on the 29-year-old.

Also Read l Mike D'Antoni: Houston Rockets coach could be sacked if team fails to win NBA Finals

Boston Celtics may trade Gordon Hayward and a lottery pick from Memphis for Kevin Love and Darius Garland of Cleveland Cavaliers

With the incredible skills and experience of Kevin Love, Brad Stevens can get an excellent guard in Gordon Hayward who can most definitely lead the second unit of Boston Celtics. If Cleveland Cavaliers agree to the deal, then they will be getting a chance to get a lottery pick in this upcoming draft. The picks may include players like Cole Anthony, LaMelo Ball, or even RJ Hampton.

Also Read l NBA Trade Rumours: NY Knicks to snap up Brandon Ingram in 2020?

Published:
