Grizzlies Vs LA Lakers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Memphis Grizzlies will welcome the LA Lakers on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 8:00 pm ET (Friday, December 9th, 6:30 AM IST) at the FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee.

The LA Lakers are placed 6th in the Western Conference table having won 13 and lost 12 of their 25 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Memphis Grizzlies are placed 4th in the Western Conference table having won 14 and lost 11 of their 25 games so far.

In terms of form, the Memphis Grizzlies come into this fixture behind a 96-104 to the Dallas Mavericks while LA Lakers come into this fixture winning their previous clash 117-102 to the Boston Celtics.

Grizzlies vs LA Lakers Team News and Injury report

For the Grizzlies they will be without Ja Morant (knee), Sam Merrill (ankle), Ziaire Williams (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (knee), Kyle Anderson (Doubtful due to back Soreness)

For LA Lakers Kendrick Nunn (knee) and Trevor Ariza (ankle) are out while Anthony Davis (thumb) and LeBron James (abdomen) are doubtful. Meanwhile, Chaundee Brown Jr. and Jay Huff will also be unavailable having been sent on a G League Assignment.

Grizzlies vs LA Lakers Live streaming in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch Grizzlies vs LA Lakers Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Grizzlies vs LA Lakers Live streaming in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch the Grizzlies vs LA Lakers can watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. Locals in Memphis and Los Angeles can watch the game Bally Sports Memphis and Spectrum SportsNet. The match will commence live at 8:00 PM ET On Thursday, December 9th.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup: Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Image: AP