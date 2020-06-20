GST Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Guangdong Southern Tigers (GST) will go head-to-head against Shanxi Loongs (SL) in the upcoming game of CBA League on Saturday, June 20. Tip-off of the game is scheduled for 2 PM IST. Fans can play the GST vs SL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GST vs SL Dream11 prediction, GST vs SL Dream11 team and GST vs SL Dream11 top picks.
Guangdong Southern Tigers are currently standing at the top of the points table with 58 points after winning 28 games and losing two games so far. On the other hand, Shanxi Loongs are 9th in the league standings with 48 points. They have won 18 games and lost 12 games so far.
Xu Jie, Weibo Fang, Liu Quanbiao, Rui Zhao, Haojia Zhang, Mingxuan Hu, Sonny Weems, Shengwei Wan, Xinkai Wang, Jianlian Yi, Du Runwang, Liu Xucheng, Zhou Peng, Junfei Ren, Li Yingbo, Fanri Zeng, Su Wei
Chunqing Liu, Hanjun Chang, Zhijiang Xing, Guo Xiaopeng, Shuai Yuan, Helin Teng, Junwei Ren,Zhang Zelong, Pengfei Yan, Wei Meng, ZhaoBao Ge, Liu Guangcen, Tian Guisen
Here are our GST vs SL Dream11 to picks that are expected to fetch maximum points
X Jie
Z Xing
R Zhao
Point Guard: Xu Jie
Shooting Guard: Rui Zhao
Shooting Forward: Sonny Weems
Power Forward: Jianlian Yi
Center: Junfei Ren
Point Guard: Chunqing Liu
Shooting Guard: Guo Xiaopeng
Shooting Forward: Tian Guisen
Power Forward: Junwei Ren
Center: ZhaoBao Ge
As per our GST vs SL Dream11 prediction, GST are favourites to win the game