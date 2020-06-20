GST Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Guangdong Southern Tigers (GST) will go head-to-head against Shanxi Loongs (SL) in the upcoming game of CBA League on Saturday, June 20. Tip-off of the game is scheduled for 2 PM IST. Fans can play the GST vs SL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GST vs SL Dream11 prediction, GST vs SL Dream11 team and GST vs SL Dream11 top picks.

Also read: QE Vs XFT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

GST vs SL Dream11 preview

Guangdong Southern Tigers are currently standing at the top of the points table with 58 points after winning 28 games and losing two games so far. On the other hand, Shanxi Loongs are 9th in the league standings with 48 points. They have won 18 games and lost 12 games so far.

Also read: Lakers' Director Of Racial Equity Will Help Educate Staff

GST vs SL Dream11 team, full squads

GST vs SL Dream11 team, Guangdong (GST) squad

Xu Jie, Weibo Fang, Liu Quanbiao, Rui Zhao, Haojia Zhang, Mingxuan Hu, Sonny Weems, Shengwei Wan, Xinkai Wang, Jianlian Yi, Du Runwang, Liu Xucheng, Zhou Peng, Junfei Ren, Li Yingbo, Fanri Zeng, Su Wei

Also read: Vanessa Bryant Urges US Congress To Pass The Kobe And Gianna Helicopter Safety Act

GST vs SL Dream11 team, Shanxi Zhongyu (SL) squad

Chunqing Liu, Hanjun Chang, Zhijiang Xing, Guo Xiaopeng, Shuai Yuan, Helin Teng, Junwei Ren,Zhang Zelong, Pengfei Yan, Wei Meng, ZhaoBao Ge, Liu Guangcen, Tian Guisen

Also read: Kobe Bryant Pilot's Pre-flight Messages Warned Him About The Bad Weather Before Tragedy

GST vs SL Dream11 team: GST vs SL Dream11 top picks

Here are our GST vs SL Dream11 to picks that are expected to fetch maximum points

X Jie

Z Xing

R Zhao

GST vs SL Dream11 team: GST vs SL starting 5

GST vs SL Dream11 team: GST vs SL starting 5: GST

Point Guard: Xu Jie

Shooting Guard: Rui Zhao

Shooting Forward: Sonny Weems

Power Forward: Jianlian Yi

Center: Junfei Ren

GST vs SL Dream11 team: GST vs SL starting 5: SL

Point Guard: Chunqing Liu

Shooting Guard: Guo Xiaopeng

Shooting Forward: Tian Guisen

Power Forward: Junwei Ren

Center: ZhaoBao Ge

GST vs SL Dream11 team

GST vs SL Dream11 prediction

As per our GST vs SL Dream11 prediction, GST are favourites to win the game

Note: The GST vs SL Dream11 prediction and GST vs SL Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CBA BASKETBALL / INSTAGRAM)