QE Vs XFT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Qingdao Eagles (QA) will go head-to-head against Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) in the upcoming game of CBA League on Saturday, June 20. The game is scheduled to start by 1 PM IST. Fans can play the QE vs XFT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the QE vs XFT Dream11 prediction, QE vs XFT Dream11 team and QE vs XFT Dream11 top picks.

QE vs XFT Dream11 preview

Xinjiang Flying Tigers are currently in the second position on the points table, having won 22 games and lost 7 games before the season was put on ice. On the other hand, Qindao Eagles are 9th in the league, having won 18 games and lost 11 games so far. For Xinjiang Flying Tigers, the unavailability of Jarnell Stokes and Ian Clark will be a major blow but despite this, they have one of the best offensive units in the league.

All eyes will be on Zhou Qi in this game as he is currently averaging 20.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks a game. On the other hand, Qingdao Eagles will depend on Chengyu Zhang to lead the team from the front. He is averaging 10.2 points and 2.2 rebounds a game.

QE vs XFT Dream11 Squads

QE vs XFT Dream11 team: Qingdao Eagles squad

Weihan Lin, Yang Jinmeng, Zhandong Zhou, Chengyu Zhang, Dapeng Zhao, Jiahan Xu, Kai Yang, Wang Ruize, Yinglun Shao, Zhai Yi, Zhang Hao, Zhao Yuhong, Haoran Ding, Qing-Ming Wang, Tailong Zhao, Jiao Hailong, Liu Chuanxing, Wenlong Shi

QE vs XFT Dream11 team: Xinjiang Flying Tigers squad

Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Shirelijian Muxtar, Abudurexiti Abudushalamu, Caiyu Tang, Rufukati Jiang, Changdong Yu, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan

QE vs XFT Dream11 team: QE vs XFT predicted starting 5: QE

Point Guard: Weihan Lin

Shooting Guard: Chengyu Zhang

Shooting Forward: Zhai Yi

Power Forward: Qing-Ming Wang

Center: Jiao Hailong

QE vs XFT Dream11 team: QE vs XFT predicted starting 5: XFT

Point Guard: Lingxu Zeng

Shooting Guard: Kelanbaike Makan

Shooting Forward: Abudurexiti Abudushalamu

Power Forward: Changdong Yu

Center: Zhou Qi

QE vs XFT Dream11 top picks

Chengyu Zhang

Jiao Hailong

Jiahan Xu

QE vs XFT Dream11 team

QE vs XFT Dream11 prediction

As per our QE vs XFT Dream11 prediction XFT are favourites to win the game

Note: The QE vs XFT Dream11 prediction and QE vs XFT Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CBA BASKETBALL / INSTAGRAM)