GSW Vs PHI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing Lineup, NBA Match Preview

Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are set to square off against each other in their upcoming NBA match on Wednesday. The match is set to take place on March 24 at Chase Center with the kickoff scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, at 10:00 PM ET (March 24, 7:30 AM according to IST). Let's have a look at the GSW vs PHI Dream11 prediction, predicted playing lineup along with other details of this match.

GSW vs PHI live: GSW vs PHI Dream11 match preview

Golden State Warriors managed to bounce back from their 128-97 loss to the Lakers by managing to register two straight victories over the Rockets and the Grizzlies. While their match against the Rockets was a close 108-94 encounter, their first outing against the Grizzlies ended in a 116-103 in favour of the Warriors. However, the Grizzlies bounced back and registered a 111-103 win over the Warriors in their last outing. Currently slotted ninth on the Western Conference table, The hosts have recorded 22 wins and 21 losses and will be hoping to shrug off their loss to the Grizzlies whiling to get back on the right track.

The Philadelphia 76ers on the other hand have won eight of their last nine games and will head into the match brimming with confidence. The visitors will be hoping to secure their third win on the tort against the Golden State Warriors as they walk into the match as the top-ranked team on the Eastern Conference table. The Philadelphia 76ers have recorded 30 wins while losing only 13 games in the season this far. They have been on the purple patch of form and will be hoping to continue on the winning run. However, they face an uphill task in the form of the Golden State Warriors who are on a good run themselves and will be aiming to spoil the Philadelphia 76ers' run.

GSW vs PHI Dream11 team

Point Guard- B. Simmons

Shooting Guards- S. Milton, Curry

Small Forwards- K. Bazemore, D. Green, E. Paschall

Power Forwards- A. Wiggins

Centre- D. Green

GSW vs PHI Match prediction

We expect both teams to play out a thrilling encounter and predict a narrow win for the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of the match.

Note: The above GSW vs PHI Dream11 prediction, GSW vs PHI Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GSW vs PHI Dream11 Team does not guarantee a positive result.