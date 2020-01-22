GSW Vs UTA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Golden States Warriors will go head to head against Utah Jazz in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 8:30 AM IST. Golden States Warriors are placed on the 15th position in the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 10-35 in the 45 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Utah Jazz are placed on the fourth spot. They have a win-loss record of 30-13 in the 43 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Chase Centre in San Francisco, California.

GSW vs UTA game schedule

Venue: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Date: January 23, 2019

Time: 8:30 AM IST

GSW vs UTA squads

Golden States Warriors squad: Ky Bowman, Alec Burks, Stephen Curry, Willie Cauley-Stein, Marquese Chriss, Jacob Evans, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Glenn Robinson, D'Angelo Russell, Alen Smailagic, Omari Spellman and Klay Thompson.

Utah Jazz squad: Trevon Bluiett, Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, William Howard, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss, Justin Wright-Foreman.

GSW vs UTA top picks

Golden States Warriors: D'Angelo Russell, Alec Burks, Damion Lee

Utah Jazz: Emmanuel Mudiay, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles

GSW vs UTA Dream11 Team and Prediction

Point Guard: D'Angelo Russell

Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell (SP), Alec Burks, Damion Lee

Small Forward: Joe Ingles, Omari Spellman, Glenn Robinson III

Power Forward: Eric Paschall

Centre: Willie Cauley-Stein

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

