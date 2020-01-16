The Debate
James Harden Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend And Her Name Is Gail Golden; Read Details

Basketball News

Houston Rockets' James Harden, who is known to be around a lot of pretty women, is rumoured to have a new flame. Reportedly, her name is Gail Tiffany Golden.

James Harden

James Harden and the rest of the Houston Rockets team suffered a 117-107 loss at the hands of Portland Trailblazers at the Toyota Center on Thursday night. The Rockets are currently fifth in the NBA Western Conference and are pushing for a spot in the NBA playoffs this season. Houston Rockets' star James Harden, who registered another 40-point game, reportedly has a new lady love in his arms now and her name is Gail Golden. 

James Harden stars in the recent win against Dallas Mavericks

James Harden reportedly dating Gail Golden?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gail Golden (@goldskinned) on

James Harden and his new rumoured girlfriend have not been captured out at night by the paparazzi yet. However, Gail Golden has been seen at the Toyota Center on multiple occasions in the last couple of weeks. As shown in her Instagram videos, Gail Golden has been attending Rockets' games for the past five weeks. In her videos, she includes close-ups and zoomed-in boomerangs of Houston Rockets star - James Harden. Besides her obvious good looks, Gail Golden is also incredibly smart. According to Golden’s LinkedIn profile, she’s a graduate of Texas State University, where she earned a BBA in Computer Information Systems. Since 2015, she’s been working for LADWP as a cybersecurity compliance consultant.

James Harden setting some insane records in the NBA this season

DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES