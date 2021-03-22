Harshwardhan Tomar Becomes Fifth Indian Ever To Sign With NBA-recognised American Program

In latest NBA news, NBA Academy India graduate, Harshwardhan Tomar has signed up with KEBA Preparatory School in Cincinnati, Ohio, becoming only the fifth NBA Academy India male student-athlete to commit to a high school basketball program in the US. The 20-year-old initially announced his signing with the renowned basketball academy at the end of February. In an Instagram post on this NBA news, Tomar thanked his parents, coaches and peers at the NBA Academy India for getting him ready for this chapter of his life.

Earlier on Monday, the official social media account of NBA India congratulated Harshwardhan Tomar on signing up with the NBA-renowned US college program, KEBA Preparatory School — a Christian basketball academy based out of Cincinnati, Ohio. Tomar, who was born in Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, first participated in the Nita Ambani-backed Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program in 2015. He made waves as a 14-year-old when he was selected by the Rome-based 'Stellazzurra Academy' for a three-month tryout period.

In 2018, Tomar joined NBA Academy India as part of the second class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program. The 6'7" becomes the fifth NBA Academy India male student-athlete to sign for a high school basketball program in the US, following, Jagshaanbir Singh (Golden State Prep, Point Park University), Pranav Prince (First Love Christian Academy), Amaan Sandhu (First Love Christian Academy), and Riyanshu Negi (DME Sports Academy).

Upon signing for KEBA Preparatory School, Tomar said, KEBA Preparatory School, "I am truly grateful to KEBA Prep School for this opportunity and look forward to adding new layers to my game and advance my academic goals at the same time. I thank my mother who has stood by me through all and my coaches and peers at the NBA Academy India for getting me ready for this chapter of my life." Fans on social media were also quick to send in their well-wishes to Tomar for his new adventure.

Tomar has also represented the NBA Academy India at the 2019 NBA Academy Games and the 2019-20 European Youth Basketball League (EYBL) in Hungary. He was also one of two Indians and the only male Indian selected to be at the fifth annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp during the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte. Tomar has also represented India at the U18 and U16 stage in FIBA Asia competitions.

