Harshwardhan Tomar Reveals His NBA Idol As Talented Indian Opens Up On Journey So Far

Over the past few months, hoopsters from NBA Academy India have steadily made their way to schools in the USA, inching closer to their dream of playing in an international league. This month, NBA India's Harshwardhan Tomar became the fifth student-athlete from the academy to sign a deal with a preparatory school. While talking to Indian reporters earlier this week, Harshwardhan discussed his approaching journey, game and challenges he might face.

NBA news: India's Harshwardhan Tomar signs with KEBA Preparatory School

Starting his initial journey with cricket, Harshwardhan started playing basketball – much less popular in India – after encouragement from his mother and coaches. The 20-year-old thanks his mother the most, who was also a national level basketball player. Harshwardhan agrees to being sceptical about basketball at first, slowly growing into the game later on.

Now, having signed with the KEBA Preparatory School (Cincinnati, Ohio), the NBA Academy India athlete is ready to take another step towards his goal of playing in a professional league.

That being said, Harshwardhan is aware of the countless challenges waiting for him. He has previously been to the USA, even attending the All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina. The centre from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh has also played with multiple European players, highlighting his time in the Turkish Airlines league, where he interacted with Luka Doncic – currently leading the Dallas Mavericks to their 23-20 (win-loss) record.

"I've already been to the USA twice. Obviously, I think it is going to be a little bit challenging for me. I'll just need to be focused on my strength," he said, adding that he will be focusing on his speed in the USA. Harshwardhan also shed light on what part of his game he wants to sharpen, highlighting his ball-handling skills.

"I just focus on my accuracy and making shots from outside the perimeter and not just playing close to the basket. And just expanding my game with some ball-handling drills because my ball-handling has to be good when I move to the US," he explained. "All of the players in the USA, they don't just stick to their area. They stretch themselves out to three-pointers and all".

Harshwardhan, 6'8", spoke of Brooklyn Nets icon Kevin Durant, who is like his idol in the league. "He (Kevin Durant) is a player who is tall and can play outside and I just keep following him. He can shoot well he can handle the ball very well, take (the ball) from defensive to offensive court".

Apart from Harshwardhan, Jagshaanbir Singh (Golden State Prep, Point Park University), Pranav Prince (First Love Christian Academy), Amaan Sandhu (First Love Christian Academy), and Riyanshu Negi (DME Sports Academy) have also committed to schools in the USA.

The 20-year-old hoopster first participated in the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program in 2015, joining the NBA Academy India in 2018. He was a part of the second class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program and has participated in various events by the NBA. This includes the above-mentioned All-Star game, which was a part of the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global. He has also played with the NBA Academy India team participating in the 2019-20 European Youth Basketball League (EYBL) in Hungary.

NBA Academy India graduates Harshwardhan Tomar has signed with KEBA Preparatory School in Cincinnati, Ohio, becoming the fifth NBA Academy India male student-athlete to commit to a high school or college basketball program in the U.S.

(Image credits: Harshwardhan Tomar Instagram)