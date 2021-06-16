Hawks Vs 76ers Prediction, Live Streaming Details And Game 5 Preview

Quick links:
Image: AP
With the series tied 2-2, the Philadelphia 76ers might be in a spot to lose their chance to play in the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, with a game at home, they might regain their advantage. While they started the semifinals strong, the Atlanta Hawks have caught on with their recent 103-100 victory.
Joel Embiid, who went 0-for-12 in the second half, has been playing with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. Ben Simmons, on the other hand, only tried one shot after halftime. "I thought in the beginning of the game, when I went back to the locker room, I just felt like I didn't have it tonight," Embiid said.
The 76ers had a chance to take a lead, but Trae Young and the Hawks remained dominant on the court. Young played with a sore shoulder, which was taped. "He kind of gave me a look like he didn't know about it," Young said while talking about head coach Nate McMillan. "I told him ‘We're fine, we're good, let's go win'".
The 76ers, however, were not the best they could be, blowing their 18-point lead. Embiid, who was in the locker room as well, went 0-for-12 after half-time. "Even before I went back to the locker room I felt like I didn't have it". He admitted that his knee was the reason for him leaving, and added that he will just do the best he can without wanting to explain himself.
Embiid had 17 points and 21 rebounds. "I've coached a lot of games where guys haven't had it all night but they're still your guys," coach Doc Rivers said. For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, while John Collins added 14 points and 12 rebounds. "This team never gives up, no matter what the score is," Young said. "I love the way we fight and I'm proud of our team tonight".
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
The two teams met thrice this season, the Hawks bagging the first game while the 76ers winning the other two. The teams have met twice before in the playoffs, the 76ers winning both times.