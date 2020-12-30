Hawks Vs Nets Live Stream, Prediction, H2h Record, NBA 2020-21 Live

The Atlanta Hawks (ATL) will go up against the Brooklyn Nets (BKN) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020. The game will be played at the Barclays Center Arena in New York City, New York. The ATL vs BKN live streaming is scheduled to begin at 6:00 AM IST on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Here is our Hawks vs Nets prediction, information on how to watch Hawks vs Nets live in India and where to catch Hawks vs Nets live scores.

NBA 2020 standings: Hawks vs Nets prediction and preview

The Atlanta Hawks are currently at the second spot of the NBA 2020-21 Eastern Conference standings. Trae Young and team have played three games so far, winning all of them. The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot with a win-loss record of 2-2.

Hawks vs Nets live stream: Hawks vs Nets team news

The Hawks’ Onyeka Okongwu, Clint Capela, Tony Snell and Danilo Gallinari will be absent from the upcoming game due to injury, while Kris Dunn is also set to stay out as he’s scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle. For the Nets, Nicolas Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie will miss the game, while there’s a possibility of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining the lineup.

NBA News: Hawks vs Nets Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our ATL vs BKN Dream11 prediction is that the Atlanta Hawks will come out on top in this contest.

NBA live: Hawks vs Nets head to head record

The Nets and the Hawks have played 182 games in the regular season, with the Hawks winning 101 and the Nets winning 81 games. However, in the last season (2019-20), the two teams met on four occasions and the Nets shone through by winning three of them.

Hawks vs Nets live stream: How to watch Hawks vs Nets live

Unlike previous seasons, the NBA games will not stream live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. To watch Hawks vs Nets live, Indian fans will have to buy an NBA League Pass to watch LIVE games on the NBA App.

Date: Thursday, December 31, 2020

Time: 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Barclays Center Arena, New York City

NBA live stream: Hawks vs Nets complete roster

NBA live stream: Atlanta Hawks roster

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, John Collins, Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, Danilo Gallinari, Brandon Goodwin, Solomon Hill, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Nathan Knight, Skylar Mays, Onyeka Okongwu, Cam Reddish, Rajon Rondo, Tony Snell, Trae Young

NBA live stream: Brooklyn Nets roster

Jarrett Allen, Bruce Brown, Chris Chiozza, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, Tyler Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Reggie Perry, Taurean Prince, Landry Shamet

