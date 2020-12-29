PHX Vs NOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA Regular Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in a regular-season match of the NBA 2020-21 season. The PHX vs NOP match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST on December 30 at the Phoenix Suns Arena, Arizona. Here is our PHX vs NOP Dream11 prediction, PHX vs NOP Dream11 team and PHX vs NOP Dream11 top picks.

PHX vs NOP Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Phoenix Suns will be coming into this game having suffered just one close loss to the Sacramento Kings in their second game. Backed up by future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, the Suns won their first game against the Mavs by 106-102. Their last game, also against the Kings, saw them avenge their Game 2 defeat with a 116-100 scoreline. They are now in fifth place on the Western Conference points table and join seven other teams who have a 2-1 win-loss record at the tournament so far.

On the New Orleans Pelicans side, there is Zion Williamson, the 2019 NBA Draft’s No.1 overall pick, as well as Brandon Ingram, the Western Conference Player of the Week. After missing out on much of the last season due to injury, Ingram will be hoping to bounce back in full force this season. After winning their first game against the Toronto Raptors, the Pelicans lost their second game to Miami Heat, before coming back strong in their last game against the San Antonio Spurs. Ingram scored 28 points to lead his side to a close 98-95 win over the Spurs, putting them in top place on the table.

PHX vs NOP starting lineup prediction

Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (C), Devin Booker (SG), Chris Paul (PG), Mikal Bridges (PF), Jae Crowder (SF)

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson (PF), Brandon Ingram (SF), Steven Adams (C), JJ Redick (SG), Lonzo Ball (PG)

PHX vs NOP Key Players

Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (C), Devin Booker (SG), Mikal Bridges (PF)

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson (PF), Brandon Ingram (SF), Lonzo Ball (PG)

PHX vs NOP Dream11 team

PG - Chris Paul, Lonzo Ball

SG - Devin Booker, JJ Redick

SF - Brandon Ingram

PF - Zion Williamson, Mikal Bridges

C - Deandre Ayton

PHX vs NOP game prediction

According to our PHX vs NOP match prediction, the New Orleans Pelicans will win this match.

Note: The PHX vs NOP Dream11 prediction and PHX vs NOP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PHX vs NOP Dream11 team, PHX vs NOP playing 11 and PHX vs NOP Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: New Orleans Pelicans Twitter