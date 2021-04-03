How Many NBA Championships Did Kobe Win? Kobe NBA Championships Throwback Story

Kobe Bryant is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to play in the NBA and his legacy transcends beyond the sport. Bryant burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, before becoming the franchise cornerstone and leading one of the great sports dynasties. Here's a look back at how many NBA championships did Kobe win and a look back at the Kobe Bryant career. The Kobe NBA championships stories are fascinating ones.

Kobe Bryant NBA championships: How many NBA championship rings did Kobe have?

The Kobe Bryant career began when he was a lanky 18-year-old who was picked up by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA draft via the Charlotte Hornets. Bryant naturally took time adjusting to the league and had a slow start to his rookie year and sophomore year, before establishing himself as the premier guard in the division. His skills saw him earn comparisons with magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, but a title still eluded him in his third season. However, Bryant's fortunes changed following the end of the Chicago Bulls era and the Lakers' signing of Phil Jackson as their new head coach.

Like with the Bulls where Jackson capitalised on the strengths of Jordan and Scottie Pippen, at the Lakers it was Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal who became a key part of the triangle offence. The Lakers clinched three successive NBA championships, which were the first three Kobe Bryant NBA rings won. The Lakers faced off against the Indiana Pacers in the 2000 NBA Finals, where despite injury the "Black Mamba" led his side to the title in six games.

Bryant continued his form next season, where the Lakers won the title against the Philadelphia 76ers in five games. In the 2002 Finals, against the New Jersey Nets, Bryant again starred and became the youngest player to win three championships.

Kobe Bryant NBA rings: Kobe NBA championships back-to-back wins

The Lakers lost the NBA Finals in 2004 before Shaquille O'Neal was traded to Miami Heat. While Kobe Bryant continued to top-scoring charts and records, the Lakers went on a championship drought that lasted for seven seasons. In the meantime, Shaquille O'Neal won the NBA championship with the Heat, going one up on Bryant.

However, the answer to the 'How many NBA championships did Kobe win?' query is 5. The Lakers star bounced back with back-to back championship wins, in 2009 and 2020. Bryant is one of the 26 players to win the NBA championship five times in his career. Following the wins, the Lakers again went through a lean patch, before Kobe hung up his boots in 2016.

In his 20-year career with the Lakers, Kobe Bryant won five NBA rings with the 2010 championship being his final one. Bryant also won a host of other accolades winning back-to-back NBA Finals MVP in 2009, 2010, along with being a two-time scoring champion and an 18-time All-Star, where he bagged the MVP four times.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)