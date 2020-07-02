How Many Rings Does Maya Moore Have? Maya Moore's WNBA Stats And Awards

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore has been all over the news after voicing her support for falsely accused Missouri local Jonathan Irons. Irons walked out of prison a free man on Wednesday after his conviction charges were overturned and WNBA star Maya Moore played a massive role in arguing the case for the 40-year-old's freedom. Amid the Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons story, fans on social media were keen to know about the Maya Moore WNBA stats prior to her sabbatical. Some fans also asked, 'How many rings does Maya Moore have?'

Maya Moore WNBA stats: How many rings does Maya Moore have?

Following the Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons story, a number of WNBA fans asked the question 'How many rings does Maya Moore have?' The answer to the question 'How many rings does Maya Moore have' is four. Maya Moore has won four WNBA championships during her career with the Minnesota Lynx in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017.

Maya Moore WNBA stats: Maya Moore rings

Along with wanting to know, 'How many rings does Maya Moore have?', some netizens were also curious about the Maya Moore WNBA stats. Although Maya Moore has been part of the Minnesota Lynx since 2011, the 31-year-old has also played for a number of European teams including Ros Casares Valencia where she won the Spanish league title and EuroLeague title in 2012. Moore spent a season with UMMC Ekaterinburg winning her second EuroLeague title in 2018. The American power forward played for Chinese club Shanxi Flame for four years and won three WCBA titles.

Maya Moore WNBA stats: Maya Moore MVP awards

A number of social media fans also asked about the Maya Moore MVP awards. Moore won the 2013 WNBA Finals MVP Award and was also crowned 2014's WNBA MVP. Moore has won three WNBA All-Star Game MVPs in 2015, 2017, and 2018 respectively. On an international level, Moore has won two Olympic gold medals while representing the USA in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

Maya Moore WNBA stats: Maya Moore awards

Having named Maya Moore their inaugural Performer of the Year in 2017, Sports Illustrated branded Moore as the greatest winner in the history of women's basketball. SInce 2019, Moore has taken a hiatus from her WNBA career with Minnesota Lynx to focus on social reform in the American justice system.

Image Courtesy - Minnesota Lynx Twitter