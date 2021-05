How To Watch NBA Playoffs Live In India? 2021 NBA Playoffs Stream, Channel And News

The 16 participants in the 2021 NBA playoffs were confirmed on Friday after the Memphis Grizzlies booked their spot in the postseason by eliminating the Golden State Warriors in their play-in game in the West. Each team will now face a daunting path to the championship podium. There are a number of exciting NBA playoffs games in store as defending champions, Los Angeles Lakers, will square off against the Phoenix Suns, while the Utah Jazz will lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies. Here's a look at how to watch NBA playoffs live in India, with the first round of games beginning from Saturday, May 22 onwards.

2021 NBA playoffs bracket

Western Conference

Utah Jazz Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Clippers Dallas Mavericks Portland Trail Blazers Los Angeles Lakers Memphis Grizzlies

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia Sixers Brooklyn Nets Milwaukee Bucks New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks Miami Heat Boston Celtics Washinton Wizards

NBA playoffs schedule for Round 1 in the East

1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 8. Washington Wizards

Game 1: Sunday, May, 23

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26

Game 3: Saturday, May 29

Game 4: Monday, May, 31

Game 5*: Wednesday, June 2

Game 6*: Friday, June 4

Game 7*: Sunday, June 6

2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 7. Boston Celtics

Game 1: Saturday, May 22

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25

Game 3: Friday, May 28

Game 4: Sunday, May 30

Game 5*: Tuesday, June 1

Game 6*: Thursday, June 3

Game 7*: Saturday, June 5

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6. Miami Heat

Game 1: Saturday, May 22

Game 2: Monday, May 24

Game 3: Thursday, May 27

Game 4: Saturday, May 29

Game 5*: Tuesday, June 1

Game 6*: Thursday, June 3

Game 7*: Saturday, June 5

4. New York Knicks vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: Sunday, May 23

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26

Game 3: Friday, May 28

Game 4: Sunday, May 30

Game 5*: Wednesday, June 2

Game 6*: Friday, June 4

Game 7*: Sunday, June 6

NBA playoffs schedule for Round 1 in the West

Utah Jazz (1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26

Game 3: Saturday, May 29

Game 4: Monday, May 31

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2*

Game 6: Friday, June 4*

Game 7: Sunday, June 6*

Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25

Game 3: Thursday, May 27

Game 4: Sunday, May 30

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1*

Game 6: Thursday, June 3*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5*

Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6)

Game 1: Saturday, May 22

Game 2: Monday, May 24

Game 3: Thursday, May 27

Game 4: Saturday, May 29

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1*

Game 6: Thursday, June 3*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5*

LA Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)

Game 1: Saturday, May 22

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25

Game 3: Friday, May 28

Game 4: Sunday, May 30

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2*

Game 6: Friday, June 4*

Game 7: Sunday, June 6*

How to watch NBA playoffs live in India? 2021 NBA playoffs stream details

In India, the live broadcast of the NBA playoffs will be available on Star Sports Select and Star Sports 1. NBA fans in India can also buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the postseason games live. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of the teams.

Fans in India can now watch select games of the 2021 #NBAPlayoffs and The Finals on Star Sports Select and Star Sports 1. @starsportsindia pic.twitter.com/LIFuZ5snps — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) May 22, 2021

Image Credits - LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo Instagram