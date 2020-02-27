IND Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Team News And NBA Live Details

Portland Trail Blazers will take on Indiana Pacers away from home at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night. The Pacers are fresh off a 119-80 rout of the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers succumbed to a loss against Boston Celtics on the same day. Portland will be without the services of star Damian Lillard who is expected to miss out as he continues his recovery from a groin strain. You can play the IND vs POR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the IND vs POR Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Carmelo Anthony pumped up ahead of Pacers clash

IND vs POR Dream11 prediction

IND vs POR Dream11 prediction - Indiana Pacers squad

Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Leaf, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren

IND vs POR Dream11 prediction - Portland Trail Blazers squad

Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Wenyen Gabriel, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Caleb Swanigan, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside

IND vs POR Dream11 Dream11 match schedule

Date: Thursday, February 27 (Friday, February 28, 2020)

Kick-Off: 7:30 AM IST

Venue: PT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

IND vs POR Dream11 top picks

Point-guards: D Lillard

Shooting-guards: G Trent, J Holiday

Small-forwards: T Ariza, T Warren, D McDermott

Power-forwards: C Anthony

Center: H Whiteside

IND vs POR Dream11 prediction

Portland Trail Blazers start as favourites to win against Indiana Pacers.

Note: Please keep in mind that the IND vs POR Dream11 team predictions are made with our own analysis. The IND vs POR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results in your games.

