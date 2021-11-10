India's Princepal Singh Set To Play For New Zealand Breakers In Australia's NBL

Princepal Singh's NBA ambition has now taken a new route with India's brightest basketball prospect set to feature in the Australian Basketball League for the next step in his career. Earlier Singh was set to play with the Sacramento Kings' affiliate Stockton Kings after being selected in the NBA G League draft this season, but moving to the National Basket League(NBL) will enhance his chance to play alongside other young NBA prospects. Princepal is no stranger to playing in the NBL league having come through our NextGen camp and also representing the BA Centre of Excellence squad in NBL 1.

Princepal Singh to play for New Zealand Breakers in NBL

According to NBA India, Princepal Singh has signed a three-year deal with NBL team New Zealand Breakers in one of the best professional basketball leagues in the world. Singh will play for the team that had RJ Hampton who was Orlando Magic's No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The NBL league also played host to NBA superstar LaMelo Ball for one season before he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets team in 2020. A number of other players have made the jump to the NBA from the NBL, including Australian stars like Joe Ingles and Josh Giddey, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. With Singh signed from the NBA G League, New Zealand Breakers will hope to do well in this season after finishing in eighth place in the NBL last season with a 12-24 record.

Princepal Singh stats and NBA G League journey

Coming to Princepal Singh stats, the Indian cager signed a one-year contract with NBA G League Ignite of the NBA G League, becoming the first NBA Academy India graduate to receive a professional contract. When being picked up by Sacramento Kings, Singh averaged 2.3 points in four games at the NBA G League.

Earlier Princepal Singh had made history by scoring in the final of the 2021 Summer League, which the Kings dominated 100-67. By scoring in the 2021 Summer League Princepal Singh became the second Indian ever to do so after Satnam Singh Bhamara. While playing for Ignite last season Princepal Singh made an appearance in four games, scoring a total of nine points, four rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes of court time.