Is Andre Drummond Playing Tonight Vs Kings? Drummond Injury Update Revealed

Andre Drummond's debut with the Los Angeles Lakers probably turned out underwhelming for many fans. Playing for a few minutes, the centre ended up leaving with an injured toe. The Lakers are also playing without LeBron Jame and Anthony Davis, both out for weeks due to respective injuries. So the question arises - 'Is Andre Drummond playing tonight?' and if not, 'When is Andre Drummond coming back?"

Andre Drummond return: Is Andre Drummond playing tonight vs Kings?

According to recent reports, the Andre Drummond injury still remains. This means that the Andre Drummond return will be after another 1-2 games. The Lakers are scheduled to play Sacramento Kings next. The game is scheduled for Friday, 9:00 PM EST (Saturday, 7:30 AM IST) at the Golden 1 Center. The team will return to the Staples Center to play the LA Clippers, before heading on another road trip.

Andre Drummond injury update: When is Andre Drummond coming back?

Despite the disappointment for Drummond's debut, the Lakers organization remains optimistic regarding his injury. As per reports, they believe Drummond will not miss more than two games. Obtained via free agency from the buyout market, Drummond was supposed to amp up the team's defence and keep them afloat without James and Davis.

"Well I lost a toenail but still felt incredible wearing the purple and gold!! Be back soon," Drummond tweeted. Drummond even spoke about the disappointment he felt on Wednesday, accepting that it was unfortunate that it happened on his first game. He referred to it as "deflating", but added that his head is high, and he will back "better than ever".

His right toenail was ripped off during the first half as Brook Lopez stepped on his foot. Later, Drummond stated that he did not notice what happened till half-time, though it was very painful for him. This was also Drummond's first game back since February. The Cleveland Cavaliers benched him weeks before the NBA trade deadline, hoping for a trade.

While the x-rays show no further damage, the Lakers will miss another player for another game. James has missed six games now, while Davis has missed 20. "We don't worry about that," coach Frank Vogel, adding that they have to focus on the guys playing on the court. "We know we have enough. We have a deep team. We've been playing better basketball, and we know we can win".

(Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers Instagram)