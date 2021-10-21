Is Ben Simmons Leaving Philadelphia 76ers? Player Puts New Jersey Mansion On Sale

The situation between the Philadelphia 76ers and their star player Ben Simmons has now reached a point where the player has decided to put up his New Jersey house on sale. As per the reports the Ben Simmons house hit real estate website Zillow just hours after Ben Simmons was kicked out of Philadelphia 76ers after deciding to practice with his phone in his pocket.

Ben Simmons suspended

Earlier The Guardian had quoted ESPN and said that Ben Simmons has failed to engage with the team since returning to the Philadelphia 76ers. The report further said that the player had lingered outside a team huddle and mostly stayed alone in a corner without talking to teammates since his return to the Philadelphia 76ers team.

Details about Ben Simmons house

According to a report by Yahoo, Ben Simmons New Jersey house has been put on sale for $5 million which is located a mere 23 miles from the Sixers' Wells Fargo Center. As per the report among the amenities listed in the five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 10,477-square-foot house are a double-island kitchen, formal dining room with a wine wall, walk-in pantry, something described as playroom/second office/dog room, movie room featuring a fish tank, three-car garage, plenty of outdoor space and a primary bedroom with wet bar, fireplace, private terrace and en suite bathroom.

Why did Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers have a standoff before the NBA 2021-22 season

Even before the NBA 2021-22 season had started Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers standoff was the major talking point with the player asking for trade by saying that he needs a change of scenery following last year’s disastrous playoff run. As per the Sixers Wire, it has been mentioned in a detailed report by ESPN that the franchise met with Simmons and his agent trying to fix the situation and convince Simmon to stay. The franchise knows how talented he is despite his struggles in the offense and believes they can still fix him.

Earlier sportingnews.com had reported that Ben Simmons is set to earn $33 million in 2021-22 as part of a five-year, $177.2 million contract extension that he signed in 2019. He already received 25 per cent of that salary ($8.25 million) earlier this year, and was supposed to receive another 25 per cent on October 1, however, the standoff led to the Philadelphia 76ers holding up his money.