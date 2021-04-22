Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight Vs Bucks? Ben Simmons Injury Update

NBA's Eastern Conference will next feature a match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers. The match will take place at the Fiserv Forum. The match will begin at 6:00 PM local time on Thursday, April 22 (Friday, April 23 at 4:30 AM IST).

With 39 wins, the Sixers currently lead the Eastern Conference and will hope to maintain their lead after they play the Bucks. Meanwhile, the Bucks are in third place, having won 35 games. With so much on the line for Philadelphia 76ers, it raises the questions: 'Is Ben Simmons playing tonight' against the Bucks or 'When is Ben Simmons coming back?'

Is Ben Simmons playing tonight? When is Ben Simmons coming back?

The Philadelphia 76ers fans will be extremely worried as their talisman Ben Simmons did not feature against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Simmons is in the running for the defensive player of the year and his absence cost The Sixers dearly. Warriors star Steph Curry scored 49 points and made 10 three-pointer baskets.

As per Bin Simmons injury update, the star defender does not have any injury issues but was sidelined because of an illness. Even though Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers gave an update on Simmons after the loss, he is not entirely sure how sick he is and whether he could return tonight. If Simmons is indeed deemed unfit it would be a huge loss to The Sixers who will want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Speaking of Simmons, Rivers said, "I have no idea. I’ve used this before, but I am not a real doctor. I didn’t do the exam. I don’t know, but whenever someone has a cold, everyone thinks COVID and it wasn’t COVID. So I expect him back, but I can’t guarantee you that. I just don’t know how bad it is." With the coach not having an update on his defender, a Ben Simmons return may not take place tonight.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks team news: Ben Simmons return expected to be delayed

While Ben Simmons is unlikely to be fit tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers may also be without Tobias Harris, who is recovering from a hip injury. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks do not have any injuries concerns and are expected to start the strongest line-up.

Philadelphia 76ers expected starting line-up: Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green, Mike Scott, Joel Embiid

Milwaukee Bucks expected starting line-up: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez