Is Bradley Beal Playing Tonight Vs Hawks? Bradley Beal Injury Update Revealed

In a situation some predicted and some did not, the Washington Wizards are currently placed ninth in the Eastern Conference, ready for the play-in tournament. If all goes well, the Wizards will be playing in the playoffs. Bradley Beal, sidelined for now, has been a key factor in the team's success. So fans are curious whether - 'Is Bradley Beal playing tonight?' and when would be the Bradley Beal return be.

Bradley Beal injury update: Is Bradley Beal playing tonight?

According to recent Bradley Beal injury reports, he will be sidelined for the game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards will visit the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, 5:00 AM IST) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. While Beal is sidelined, the team will play with Russell Westbrook on the court.

Beal underwent MRI today that ruled out significant injury to the hamstring, sources said. But he is ruled out Monday vs. Atlanta and his status is uncertain for the remaining regular season games Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. https://t.co/nCQtnwBwpX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2021

Bradley Beal return: When is Bradley Beal coming back?

On Saturday (Sunday IST), the Wizards beat the Pacers 133-132, moving to ninth place in the East. However, Beal ended up leaving the game with his left hamstring strain. On Sunday (Monday IST), the team announced that Beal would be missing the upcoming encounter against the Hawks.

Wizards’ Bradley Beal has a mild left hamstring strain and will be listed day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2021

Beal had scored 50 points during the game in 39 minutes, leaving early in the third quarter. He even underwent an MRI, which thankfully showed no major damage (via The Athletic's Shams Charania). “He tweaked his hamstring,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said, giving a Bradley Beal injury update. “Actually, he tweaked his ankle and we didn’t want to push it at the end. He wanted to but our guys told him not to push it. Hopefully, it’s not too serious".

While Westbrook has broken records and carried the team as well, the team will need Beal to fight for a playoff spot. This last win has pushed the Wizards ahead but will need Beal to keep that momentum going. Competing with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry for the league's leading scorer this season, Beal was averaging 31.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

After the Hawks game on Monday, the Wizards will be facing the Hawks once more on Thursday (Friday IST). Following that, the team has one game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets left.

(Image credits: AP)