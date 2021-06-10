Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight vs Clippers? Jazz injury report for Game 2

Donovan Mitchell has been in great form this postseason. The young guard once again showed up with a 45-point performance against the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semis. His athleticism and aggressiveness driving towards the rim makes him one of the best young talents in the League. After failing to qualify for the 2nd round last year, Mitchell and the Jazz showed great improvement and ended the season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. After missing out in the first game of the Memphis series with an injury, Mitchell came back stronger and averaged 28 points in the 4 games he played that series.

Don's 4th 40+ point game of his postseason career. In 27 games.



(h/t @statmuse) pic.twitter.com/e8ayMt6gsd — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 9, 2021

Donovan Mitchell injury update: When is Donovan Mitchell coming back?

The Jazz lost their first game against the Grizzlies because of a Donovan Mitchell injury problem and Rudy Gobert's early exit from the game. They made a strong comeback and won 4 games on the trot to win the series 4-1. Mitchell had been suffering from an ankle problem and that kept him out for Game 1, but he has been doing fine and it looks like his ankle is alright, which means that the youngster is all set to play Game 2 against the Clippers.

Donovan Mitchell return: Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight?

When asked about how does he feel about Game 2, Mitchell said, "We can't take our foot off the gas. Credit to them they came out in this game. It's going to be a dogfight in Game 2." The Jazz team will be hoping that Mitchell has another big night as after this game the series moves to Staples Center and it would be great to take a 2-0 lead going into Game 3. Donovan Mitchell definitely looks like he is starting on Thursday and he will be looking to pick up from where he left off in Game 1

Donovan Mitchell gets "MVP" chants after the game 🗣 pic.twitter.com/3eEZOTvUWQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2021

Jazz vs Clippers series schedule

Game 1: Clippers 109 - 112 Jazz

Game 2: Clippers vs Jazz

Vivint Arena, Thursday, June 10 at 10:00 PM [Friday, June 11 at 7:30 AM IST]

Game 3: Clippers vs Jazz

Staples Centre, Saturday, June 12 at 8:30 PM [Sunday, June 13 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 4: Clippers vs Jazz

Staples Centre, Monday, June 14 [TBD]

Game 5: Clippers vs Jazz

Vivint Arena, Wednesday, June 16 [TBD]

Game 6: Clippers vs Jazz

Staples Centre, Friday, June 18 [TBD]

Game 7: Clippers vs Jazz

Vivint Arena, Sunday, June 20 [TBD]

Picture Credits: Utah Jazz/Twitter