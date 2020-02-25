The Debate
Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight In The Warriors Vs Kings Game?

Basketball News

IS Draymond Green playing tonight? Find out if the Golden State Warriors star is in contention to feature against Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Tuesday.

Draymond Green was ruled out of the Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans game due to a pelvic contusion. The veteran NBA defensive star is expected to miss out on the upcoming clash against Sacramento Kings as well. Find out the answer to the question - is Draymond Green playing tonight at the Chase Center?

Is Draymond Green playing tonight?

Draymond Green's inclusion in Tuesday's NBA match-up between Warriors and Kings is questionable. His pelvic contusion kept him out of the Pelicans game a couple of days ago. In addition to Green, Andrew Wiggins and Marquese Chriss are all questionable to play against Sacramento Kings. Only time will answer the question 'Is Draymond Green playing tonight?' 

Is Draymond Green playing tonight? Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins

Is Draymond Green playing tonight? Draymond Green injury

Draymond Green has been absent from multiple games this season with back, finger, heel and ankle injuries. In their absence, Eric Paschall and Kevon Looney started in the frontcourt. Eric Paschall had a decent game with 13 points and five rebounds against the Pelicans. Andrew Wiggins struggled a lot on Sunday in the loss against Pelicans. 

