Kobe Bryant Memorial: NBA World Comes Together To Honour The Lakers Legend And Gianna

The NBA world including NBA players, officials and fans gathered at the Staples Center on February 24 to honour the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash last month. NBA players like Stephen Curry, LeBron James and James Harden were present at the Kobe Bryant memorial. As the Kobe Bryant Memorial progressed, NBA stars like LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Chris Bosh took to social media to pay their tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna.

Kobe Bryant memorial: Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service was streamed on YouTube

Kobe Bryant memorial: LeBron James, Stephen Curry attend Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial

The NBA world gathered to honor the Mamba and Mambacita. pic.twitter.com/GRBkz8WBAw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2020

Shaq, Anthony Davis, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss, Pau Gasol, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and more all in attendance. — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 24, 2020

J-Lo, A-Rod, Phil, Devin Booker, Shaq, Pau Gasol, Kim and Kanye ... just some of the celebs they just showed in the crowd. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 24, 2020

Kobe Bryant memorial: LeBron James not filmed during Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial

According to LA times he was there.. weird that there’s no photos or anything. pic.twitter.com/KiKEqoDnrU — easyEG (@EasyEG702) February 24, 2020

Anyone know where @KingJames was.... I seen everyone here at Kobe's memorial but him. #Lebron #LebronJames — DoZay (@DoZay1) February 24, 2020

While stars like Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan and many more were filmed during the ceremony, LeBron James was missing from the Kobe Bryant memorial. However, according to Los Angeles Times, the Lakers star was indeed present during the ceremony. Some fans on social media were unhappy about LeBron James not being filmed.

Some people also pointed out that LeBron James could have requested to not being filmed during the ceremony. However, the Lakers star posted a tribute to Kobe and Gianna on his social media accounts.

2/24 ♾💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2020

Kobe Bryant memorial: Trae Young Kobe Bryant tribute

Been a month now... and it still doesn’t feel real😢 #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/SrEenvxnD3 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 24, 2020

