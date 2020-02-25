The Debate
Kobe Bryant Memorial: NBA World Comes Together To Honour The Lakers Legend And Gianna

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant memorial: The NBA world gathered at the Staples Center on February 24 to honour the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant memorial

The NBA world including NBA players, officials and fans gathered at the Staples Center on February 24 to honour the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash last month. NBA players like Stephen Curry, LeBron James and James Harden were present at the Kobe Bryant memorial. As the Kobe Bryant Memorial progressed, NBA stars like LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Chris Bosh took to social media to pay their tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna.

Kobe Bryant memorial: Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service was streamed on YouTube

Kobe Bryant memorial: LeBron James, Stephen Curry attend Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial

Kobe Bryant memorial: LeBron James not filmed during Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial

While stars like Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan and many more were filmed during the ceremony, LeBron James was missing from the Kobe Bryant memorial. However, according to Los Angeles Times, the Lakers star was indeed present during the ceremony. Some fans on social media were unhappy about LeBron James not being filmed.

Some people also pointed out that LeBron James could have requested to not being filmed during the ceremony. However, the Lakers star posted a tribute to Kobe and Gianna on his social media accounts.

Kobe Bryant memorial: Trae Young Kobe Bryant tribute

Published:
COMMENT
