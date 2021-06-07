Is James Harden Playing Tonight? James Harden Injury Update

James Harden has been a key part of the 'Big 3' formed by the Brooklyn Nets. He has been amazing for the Nets all season, and his performances could be vital if the Nets would want to compete for the championship. But there is a small setback for the Nets as their star player Harden walked off the court just minutes after the start of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

James Harden injury update: When is James Harden coming back?

James Harden is OUT for Game 2 of Nets-Bucks due to right hamstring tightness. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 6, 2021

Various NBA sources have reported that the Nets star will be out of Game 2 due to right hamstring tightness and there are no updates on a proper date as to when is James Harden coming back, but it looks like the former MVP will indefinitely miss a major part of the series against the Bucks.

Just a minute into the game, Harden drove into the lane and passed the ball to one of his teammates and just limped off the court straight towards the locker room. Following the incident, Steve Nash said, "We are really hopeful that he heals quickly and we can move past it but at this point, we just focus on the next game and understand he won't be with us for the next game but he heals very very quickly."

James Harden return: Is James Harden playing tonight?

Brooklyn Nets Medical Update:



James Harden has been diagnosed with right hamstring tightness. He is listed as Out for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Milwaukee. Further updates will be issued as appropriate. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 6, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have confirmed that James Harden will be out for Game 2. There are no reports on a certain date for a comeback but the Nets will be hoping to see their star player as soon as they can. The Nets will face the Bucks in Game 2 on Monday, June 7 at 7:30 PM [ Tuesday, June 8 at 5:00 AM IST] and they will need the other players to step up in the absence of James Harden.

Brooklyn vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks gave Blake a new look and Blake took advantage. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 6, 2021

The absence of James Harden could prove to be a big hit offensively for the Nets but they still have two of the best players in the league in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who are very capable of delivering big performances in the Playoffs. The Bucks will need their MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to continue his brilliance as beating the Nets would require some top quality offense and defense. Blake Griffin played really well in Game 1, his 18 points and 14 rebounds helped the Nets complete a 115-107 win. Game 2 will be played in Brooklyn before the series heads to Milwaukee, and a win here for the Bucks could be very important to them as they move to their homecourt for Games 3 and 4.

Picture Credits: James Harden/ Twitter