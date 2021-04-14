Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs 76ers? James Harden Injury Update Latest

The Brooklyn Nets will go up against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday (Thursday, as per Indian timings). The Nets are currently enjoying an incredible run in the tournament but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers a couple of days ago. Despite the return of one of the Big 3, Kevin Durant, the Nets were bested by the former champions who were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, the Nets redeemed themselves by winning their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (97:127) on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant was the top scorer of the night, adding 31 points to the table. Durant got help from guard Joe Harris, who finished with 23 points and Landry Shamet, who added 19 off the bench. DeAndre Jordan also cracked double figures with a 13-point contribution. Anthony Edwards, who was the Wolves' No 1 pick in last year's draft, was the top scorer for his team, with 27 points.

James Harden injury update: James Harden return

When it was revealed that Kevin Durant will be coming from after a 23 game absence, fans rejoiced as they were about to see the Big three perform together again. However, just a day before Durant’s return, James Harden was sidelined due to an injury. An MRI report later confirmed that James Harden was forced to withdraw in the first quarter against the Knicks due to a hamstring strain. It was the same hamstring that had kept him out in some past contests.

When is James Harden coming back: Is James Harden playing tonight?

According to reports, James Harden will not be playing the upcoming against the Philadelphia 76ers as he’s currently recovering from his injury. Despite that, the Brooklyn Nets still boast a strong line-up, with Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and others expected to shine in Harden’s absence.

Is James Harden playing tonight? NBA standings update

Both the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers have the exact same win-loss record (37-17) on the NBA Eastern Conference points table. However, while the 76ers are leading the standings, the Nets are at the second position, making this upcoming clash a must-watch for fans. Both have faced off twice this season, winning once apiece.

Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Brooklyn Nets injury report

The Brooklyn Nets have been plagued by injury issues all season. Apart from James Harden, another Big 3 member Kyrie Irving also missed the last game due to personal reasons and is listed as questionable for the upcoming clash. LaMarcus Aldridge is also listed as questionable, while backup guard Chris Chiozza, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tyler Johnson are also out due to injury.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

After the return of Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers line-up has grown much stronger, with some minor changes to their roster. The only players listed on their injury report are Anthony Tolliver and George Hill.

