Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Pelicans? James Harden Injury Update Latest

After being out for around a month, the Brooklyn Nets had Kevin Durant back for a moment, before he injured his thigh and sidelined himself. James Harden, who was leading the team in Durant's absence, is currently out after a hamstring injury. The Nets, aiming for a title this season, have barely played with their big three on the floor at the same time.

James Harden injury update: Is James Harden playing tonight vs Pelicans?

As per reports, Harden has been ruled out of the Nets upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets vs Pelicans game is scheduled on Tuesday, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, 5:00 AM IST). Apart from Harden and Durant, the Nets will be playing without Tyler Johnson.

James Harden return: When is James Harden coming back?

Sean Marks gives an update on James Harden's hamstring injury:



"He's looking forward to having one or two more play days...hopefully if things go smoothly like that, he'll be out and joining the guys in a game" pic.twitter.com/QsdrWOgAJB — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 16, 2021

As per reports, an MRI revealed Harden's hamstring strain. Like most strains, Harden will try to recover and rehab and will be re-evaluated soon. While Harden injured himself while playing against their win against the Houston Rockets, he was out during their encounter against the New York Knicks.

Before his injury, Harden was averaging 25.2 points per game.

Kevin Durant injury update

After coming back from his hamstring injury, Durant will be out after his most recent thigh injury. While playing the Miami Heat on Sunday (Monday IST), Durant had to leave the game in the first quarter itself after bruising his left thigh. Head coach Steve Nash provided an update on Durant's situation.

“We’ll see how he wakes up and go from there,” Nash said, adding that they cannot know how long the two-time NBA champion will be out. "But right now, nothing’s been determined. “I imagine they’re going to assess him in the morning and see if a scan is necessary or not".

Durant was out of the game with 7:57 left in the first period. He managed to score 8 points for the team before his injury. The team was quick to announce that Durant will not be returning to the game.

NBA standings

With 38 wins and 19 losses to their name, the Brooklyn Nets are ranked second in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia 76ers occupy the top rank with one more win. The Milwaukee Bucks are ranked third, while the Atlanta Hawks follow. The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, are placed 11th in the Western Conference with a 25-32 (win-loss) record. The San Antonio Spurs are ranked 10th, while the Sacramento Kings are 12th. The Utah Jazz are leading the league and the West.

(Image credits: James Harden Instagram)