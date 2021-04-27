Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Raptors? James Harden Injury Update

The Brooklyn Nets have Kevin Durant back on the court, only to lose James Harden for weeks due to his own hamstring injury. While he was acquired by the team to play with a big three while aiming for a title, Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving have hardly played together this season. That being said, there is no proper timeline for Harden's return yet.

James Harden injury update: Is James Harden playing tonight vs Raptors?

Harden will not be playing against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). The game is scheduled at 7:30 PM EST (5:00 AM IST) at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Nets will also play without Alize Johnson, Nicolas Claxton and Bruce Brown.

James Harden return: When is James Harden coming back?

As per the recent announcement by the Nets, James Harden is out "indefinitely". This news comes after he apparently suffered from a setback during an on the court rehab session. “We’ll rehabilitate him and get him back whenever we can. Who knows when that will be,” head coach Steve Nash said. He added that the team will support Harden and the performance team to get him back in "best condition".

While there is no guarantee, they all want Harden to be back soon.

James Harden suffered a setback with hamstring, Nets says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2021

Per Steve Nash, Harden did not make a specific movement that caused him discomfort. Following the setback on the court, there was another MRI. "He just felt it," Nash said, revealing that Harden did not fall, stumble or did anything out of ordinary. "Then the scan revealed he did suffer a setback. So not much more to it other than just disappointment and that we have to rebuild and get him going again".

Harden has missed multiple games now, and last played vs the New York Knicks on April 5. He was on the court for four minutes before leaving with a sprain. As per Nets GM Sean Marks, Harden has been "progressing well", and has met all the markers.

"He'll be back when he's back," Nash said about Harden. "That may not be until the playoffs. It may be sooner. I don't know". With every passing game, the NBA season is moving closer to the playoffs.

Before his injury, Harden was averaging 25.2 points, 8 rebounds and 10.9 assists. "We just all want reps together. But if we're not able to get that then we'll have to figure it out," Irving about the players and their injuries, adding that they are figuring out the process and coming together with every passing game. "Just stay in communication".

(Image credits: AP)