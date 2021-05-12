Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Spurs? James Harden Injury Report

James Harden has been out since April due to his hamstring injury, the Brooklyn Nets having to deal with an injury one way or the another. However, after being out for weeks, the Nets star is confident on his return by the playoffs. The Nets, who have already secured their playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, have hardly had their three star players on the court at the same time.

James Harden injury update: Is James Harden playing tonight?

As per recent reports, James Harden will not be playing vs the San Antonio Spurs. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 13, 5:30 AM IST) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Along with James Harden, the team might also play without Kyrie Irving, ruled out during their game vs the Chicago Bulls.

James Harden return: When is James Harden coming back?

Harden has been sidelined since April, suffering a hamstring injury just as Kevin Durant returned to the lineup. While the team's playoff spot is confirmed, they are currently competing vs Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Nets are currently ranked second, the Brooklyn Nets trailing at third place.

James Harden, on his end, is aiming to return soon. "Very confident," he said about his return by the playoffs. "I guess the mark that I have to hit is the work that I did today. I have a couple of those without any feeling. That's pretty much the mark".

The Nets are only "scary hours" with James Harden.



27-7 with him since the trade.



9-10 without him. pic.twitter.com/RzFfLy7ELB — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 5, 2021

The Nets star has been feeling good after drills and is also working on his speed and direction. Irving is listed as day-to-day, and might or might not play vs the Spurs.

Whole Nets team went to check in on Kyrie after getting elbowed in the face by Vucevic pic.twitter.com/olWTw0BIs7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 12, 2021

NBA playoffs bracket

Eastern Conference

(Q) Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)

(Q) Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

(Q) Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs New York Knicks (No. 6)

(Q) Miami Heat (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

(Q) Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

(Q) Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

(Q) Los Angeles Clippers (No. 3) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 6)

(Q) Denver Nuggets (No. 4) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 5)

(Image credits: AP)