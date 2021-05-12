Last Updated:

Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Spurs? James Harden Injury Report

Is James Harden playing tonight vs Spurs? Here is the Brooklyn Nets star's injury report for the upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Written By
Devika Pawar
is James Harden playing tonight

James Harden has been out since April due to his hamstring injury, the Brooklyn Nets having to deal with an injury one way or the another. However, after being out for weeks, the Nets star is confident on his return by the playoffs. The Nets, who have already secured their playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, have hardly had their three star players on the court at the same time. 

James Harden injury update: Is James Harden playing tonight?

As per recent reports, James Harden will not be playing vs the San Antonio Spurs. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 13, 5:30 AM IST) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Along with James Harden, the team might also play without Kyrie Irving, ruled out during their game vs the Chicago Bulls.   

James Harden return: When is James Harden coming back?

Harden has been sidelined since April, suffering a hamstring injury just as Kevin Durant returned to the lineup. While the team's playoff spot is confirmed, they are currently competing vs Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Nets are currently ranked second, the Brooklyn Nets trailing at third place. 

READ | NBA triple double record: Who holds the record for most triple-doubles in NBA history?

James Harden, on his end, is aiming to return soon. "Very confident," he said about his return by the playoffs. "I guess the mark that I have to hit is the work that I did today. I have a couple of those without any feeling. That's pretty much the mark". 

READ | Kane Williamson, David Warner display NBA-style basketball skills in Maldives: WATCH

The Nets star has been feeling good after drills and is also working on his speed and direction. Irving is listed as day-to-day, and might or might not play vs the Spurs. 

NBA playoffs bracket

Eastern Conference

  • (Q) Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)
  • (Q) Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)
  • (Q) Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs New York Knicks (No. 6)
  • (Q) Miami Heat (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

  • (Q) Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)
  • (Q) Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)
  • (Q) Los Angeles Clippers (No. 3) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 6)
  • (Q) Denver Nuggets (No. 4) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 5)

(Image credits: AP)

READ | NBA scores and standings: How does the playoffs bracket look with latest results?
READ | NBA playoffs 2021: Teams that have qualified for playoffs and those in play-in tournament
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND