Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Trail Blazers? James Harden Injury Update

Even with Kevin Durant back in the lineup, the Brooklyn Nets' injury troubles are not over yet. While Durant might not play during the team's game against the Trail Blazers, James Harden will remain sidelined with his hamstring injury. With Harden still recovering, there is no proper timeline for his return just yet.

James Harden injury update: Is James Harden playing tonight?

As per reports, Harden will not be playing against the Brooklyn Nets. Head coach Steve Nash has spoken about the same, everyone hoping for a healthy and safe return for the 31-year-old. The Nets vs Trail Blazers game is scheduled on Friday, 8:00 PM EST (Saturday, 5:30 AM IST) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

James Harden return: When is James Harden coming back?

While Harden is currently working towards his return, as per the latest James Harden injury update, his return might still be weeks away. As of now, reports state that he is yet to do any high-intensity training and might be long till he makes it back to the team's lineup.

There is also a possibility that Harden might not return for any regular-season game, the playoffs closing in. “He’s here with us travelling. He was shooting [Tuesday] morning and just starting to build up what his capacity is,” head coach Steve Nash said, adding that he is still shooting and doing strength work.

However, as per the recent announcement by the Nets, Harden is out "indefinitely". This news came after he apparently suffered from a setback during an on the court rehab session. “We’ll rehabilitate him and get him back whenever we can. Who knows when that will be,” Nash had said. He added that the team will support Harden and the performance team to get him back in "best condition".

Per Steve Nash, Harden did not make a specific movement that caused him discomfort. Following the setback on the court, there was another MRI. "He just felt it," Nash said, revealing that Harden did not fall, stumble or did anything out of ordinary. "Then the scan revealed he did suffer a setback. So not much more to it other than just disappointment and that we have to rebuild and get him going again".

Kyrie Irving, who missed the game against Indiana Pacers (groin), is supposed to play. Bruce Brown, on the other hand, has missed the entire trip with a sore right knee. Nic Claxton will also be missing his 11th day due to NBA's health and safety protocols. The Nets have secured their playoff spot and will be heading into the postseason as the No.1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

(Image credits: James Harden Instagram)