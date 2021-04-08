Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Suns? Kawhi Leonard Injury Update



The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA regular-season game on Thursday night at 10:00 PM EST (Friday 7:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Clippers are currently on a two-game winning streak with their star player Kawhi Leonard coming up with a good performance. Here's the latest news regarding the Kawhi Leonard injury update.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? When is Kawhi Leonard coming back?

The answer to "Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?" is that the forward is injury-free and will be available for the Clippers game versus the Phoenix Suns. The 29-year-old looked in good touch while playing for the Clippers in their last game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. The star player scored 29 points which consisted of 12 rebounds and 7 assists. Paul George led the scoring chart for the team with 36 points which included 3 rebounds and 5 assists. Reggie Jackson provided support from the bench with 23 points.

Speaking about Kawhi Leonard injury update, the former NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors was sidelined in some of the games due to injury and COVID-19 protocol issues. Leonard missed two games early this season because of a mouth laceration after which he sat out another two games because of health and safety protocols from contact tracing for COVID-19. He missed three games in mid-February because of a lower left leg contusion after which he returned to court and played in six straight games. He was sidelined for the Wizards game at the last minute due to the back spasms trouble.

Following Kawhi Leonard return to court after missing the Wizards game the Clippers have fought hard and managed to keep hold of the third spot in Western Conference by winning matches and will look to keep hold of the spot versus in form Suns at their home court.

NBA live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Suns live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Clippers vs Suns live stream will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Friday, April 9.

Image: LA Clippers / Twitter