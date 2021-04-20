Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Trail Blazers? Clippers Team News Latest

With a much better grip on their chemistry and game this year, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading to the playoffs with hope for a deep playoff run. Kawhi Leonard and Paul Goerge are leading the team, hoping to work upwards after the 2020 playoffs disappointment. So the question remains - 'Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?' and here is more on the Kawhi Leonard injury.

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?

As of now, Leonard is listed as day-to-day, and might or might not play against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers will be visiting the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST). Apart from Leonard, Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley will also be sidelined.

Kawhi Leonard return: When is Kawhi Leonard coming back?

Due to his sore foot, Leonard has missed multiple games for the Clippers. In his stead, the Clippers are playing Luke Kennerd. Before his injury, Leonard was averaging 25.7 points per game, shooting 51.6% from the field. Paul Goerge, on his end, is averaging 23.6 points per game.

While the Clippers have shown to be a much better team this season, Leonard's future with the time might heavily depend on their playoff run. This only adds to the numerous Leonard free agency rumours, recently having linked him to the Golden State Warriors, where he can team up with Steph Curry. This makes the Kawhi Leonard return all the more uncertain.

REPORT: The Warriors are expected to pursue Kawhi Leonard in free agency, via @massey_evan



ðŸ¿ðŸ¿ðŸ¿ pic.twitter.com/xExLOow1o9 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 12, 2021

According to latest trade rumors, the answer to the 'When is Kawhi Leonard coming back?' query maybe never for the Clippers as the Warriors might pursue him for the 2022 free agency as an unrestricted free agent. The team has been struggling currently, playing without Klay Thompson for a second straight season. Currently ranked in the bottom half of the Western Conference table, the team might barely secure a playoff spot this season. To make them a better team, a Kawhi Leonard trade might be a huge possibility.

Last season, the Clippers made it to the playoffs, losing to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs round two after blowing a 3-1 lead. Adding on to that, the team has also traded away picks to secure Paul Goerge and Rajon Rondo. There was immense backlash for their performance, causing the Clippers to aim higher this season.

NBA standings

With a 40-19 (win-loss) record, the Clippers are ranked third in the Western Conference standings. The Utah Jazz are leading, followed by the Phoenix Suns as the second seed. The Denver Nuggets are placed fourth, while the Los Angeles Lakers are ranked fifth. The Trail Blazers are ranked sixth with 32 wins and 24 losses.

(Image credits: AP)