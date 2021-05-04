Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Bucs? Nets Team News Latest Revealed

After a few more setbacks, Kevin Durant seems to back on the Nets lineup for good. The NBA icon has missed multiple games this season. While he was out of a few because of his hamstring injury for a major chunk of the season, he has missed games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. However, while Durant is in, the team might be without James Harden.

Kevin Durant injury update: Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Bucks?

According to recent reports, Durant will be playing against the Bucks on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). The game is scheduled at 7:30 PM EST (5:00 AM IST) at the Fiserv Forum. The Nets will be playing without Harden and Chris Chiozza. Jeff Teague, Axel Toupane and Bobby Portis.

Kevin Durant return: When is Kevin Durant coming back?

After a 117-114 loss vs the Bucks earlier, Kevin Durant and the Nets will look to bounce back. The Bucks are currently placed third in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets are second. Just like the previous matchup, this will be a battle between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

"Playing against great players, both of them (Durant and Kyrie Irving) champions, great scorers, you want to be part of games like this," Antetokounmpo said after the win. "Growing up, you want to play against the best".

Kevin Durant misses the 3 as time expires and the #Bucks win, 117-114.



Giannis Antetokounmpo: 49 pts, 8 reb

Khris Middleton: 26 pts, 11 reb

Kevin Durant: 42 pts, 10 reb — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 2, 2021

Steve Nash also spoke about the Nets' loss, calling out the team's failed offence vs the Bucks with 16 turnovers. "We chalk this one (up to) get better tomorrow and worry about the next game," Durant said. "And we play these guys again, which is the good part". Both Durant and Irving scored 62 points combined, the team probably James Harden on the offensive front. Harden, also out with a hamstring, has not played since April 5. The Nets, who were the No. 1 seed earlier, have slipped to the second rank recently.

