Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Knicks? Latest On Kevin Durant Michael Rapaport Fight

Sidelined due to his hamstring injury, Kevin Durant has missed several games for the Brooklyn Nets since February. However, his road to recovery has gained another focus recently – his controversy with actor Michael Rapaport. The latter revealed messages between them, where the Nets icon is seen using homophobic slurs. As a result, Durant has been fined by the NBA. Coming back to the game, questions remain - 'Is Kevin Durant playing tonight?' and 'How long will the Kevin Durant injury take to heal?'

Kevin Durant return: Is Kevin Durant playing tonight?

Recently, Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke about Durant, and how there is a possibility for him to return. " I think it's just wait and see. But it does look positive that this week sometime, there's a high probability he can return," Nash said on the 'When is Kevin Durant coming back?' query. However, he ruled the Nets game on Monday (Tuesday IST) out of the picture.

The Nets are set to play the New York Knicks on Monday, 7:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 4:30 AM IST).

Kevin Durant injury update: When is Kevin Durant coming back?

Durant has not played since February 13. He suffered from a hamstring strain, sidelining him from before the second half of the 2020-21 season could begin. However, reports have been hinting at his return, which might be sooner than some expect. Yet, there is no other official update from the Nets, though the Kevin Durant return is expected to take another week.

"I didn't initially think it was that bad," said Kevin Durant. Says the second scan told the Nets that his hamstring injury was "a little deeper."



"In my mind, I was like, 'I can play,'" says Durant. But understands that it's smarter to be cautious. — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) April 1, 2021

Durant-Rapaport controversy

Kevin Durant on his social media messages that were recently made public:



"I'm sorry that people seen that language I used, that's not really what I want people to hear and see from me" pic.twitter.com/UIPRuPdH3B — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 1, 2021

As per reports, Durant was fined $50,000 for his use of "offensive and derogatory language on social media". NBA's statement released on Friday. The two-time NBA champion accepted that the use of a homophobic slur was unacceptable, and he even offered up a proper apology.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Durant apologized properly, not wanting people to see the language he used. "I'm sorry that people have seen the language I used. That's not what I want people to see or hear from me," he said. When addressing the situation on Twitter, Durant had claimed that he and Rapaport had said worse things, but this seems to have upset him.

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The ðŸ himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

