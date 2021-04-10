Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Nets' Kevin Durant Injury Update

The Brooklyn Nets are currently enjoying an incredible run, leading the Eastern Conference standings with 36 wins and 16 losses. The Nets have won eight of their last 11 games despite the absence of Kevin Durant in most of them. KD, who is one of the Big 3 of the Brooklyn Nets, had been out of action since February 13 due to a hamstring injury, missing 23 games. However, he made his highly-anticipated return against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, helping the Nets to win, 139-111.

Kevin Durant injury update: Kevin Durant return

Kevin Durant scored 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets held a 20-point lead at half-time and kept the pressure on throughout, with Kyrie Irving becoming the top scorer by adding 24 points and LaMarcus Aldridge scoring 22. Eric Bledsoe, on the other hand, became the top scorer for New Orleans with 26 points.

When is Kevin Durant coming back: Is Kevin Durant playing tonight?

The Kevin Durant return is certain as he is completely fit for the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kevin Durant has completely recovered from his hamstring injury as the Nets were extra cautious with his rehab. According to reports, Kevin Durant, who started from the bench in the last game, could join the starting line-up against the LA Lakers.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? NBA standings update

While Kevin Durant has joined the Brooklyn Nets, who are leading the Eastern Conference standings, they are expected to get a tough competition from the Los Angeles Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and team are currently sitting at the fifth spot of the Western Conference standings, with a win-loss record of 32-20. The Purple and Gold lost their last game to the Miami Heat (104-110), considering they entered the game without Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

When is Kevin Durant coming back: Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers injury report

Kevin Durant injury update: Brooklyn Nets injury report

James Harden (hamstring) and Tyler Johnson (knee) are reported to stay absent against the LA Lakers. Meanwhile, Landry Shamet (ankle) is also mentioned in their injury report but is listed as day to day.

Kevin Durant injury update: LA Lakers injury report

Both Anthony Davis (calf strain) and LeBron James (ankle) will miss the upcoming game as they are recovering from long-term injuries. Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma missed the last game due to a calf strain and is the only LA Lakers player listed as day to day. There are chances that Talen Horton-Tucker could return, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would have to shine once more if they want to secure the win.

Image Source: AP