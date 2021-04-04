Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Clippers? LeBron James Injury Update Latest

The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing without their star duo – LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While Davis has been out since before the All-Star Game 2021, James injured his ankle later. While the four-time NBA champion is on his way to recovery, there is no definite timeline for his return. So the question is - 'Is LeBron James playing tonight?'

LeBron James return: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Clippers?

According to reports, James will miss the Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The game is scheduled at the Staples Center before the team takes off for another road trip. The Game is scheduled for April 4, 3:30 PM EST (April 5, 1:00 AM IST).

LeBron James injury update: When is LeBron James coming back?

During the Lakers game against Atlanta Hawks, King James ended up leaving the game after he twisted his ankle during the second quarter. Hawks forward Soloman Hill was on his way to grab the ball, only to fall on James' right ankle. The four-time NBA champion fell onto the court in pain.

James did not leave the game immediately after. He stayed on the court, even making one corner three-pointer before leaving for the locker room. The team soon announced that James would not be back for the game. The X-rays on his ankles came back negative, but an MRI indicated an unfortunate high-ankle sprain as the exact LeBron James injury.

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRONðŸ¤´ðŸ¾ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

"Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I'm hurt inside and out right now," James wrote on Instagram, adding that he will begin his road to recovery, and will be back like he had never left.

However, the high ankle sprain has made him miss multiple games. Without James or Anthony Davis on the court, the team is struggling. While they added Andre Drummond to the roster, he left his debut with an injured toe, and is expected to miss one or two games. So the LeBron James return is set to be longer than expected.

Davis, on the other hand, has been out since mid-February. While Davis was supposed to return in four weeks or so, a follow-up examination revealed that Davis would end up missing two more weeks with his strained calf and Achilles tendinosis. Like James, the team will be careful with the Anthony Davis return, especially as the playoffs near with every passing week.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)