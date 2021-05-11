Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Knicks? LeBron James Injury Update Latest

Los Angeles Lakers have slipped into seventh in the Western Conference standings, putting them in the play-in tournament category as they remain in contention for the playoffs. Lakers' fortunes plummeted in the absence of LeBron James, who has missed time off the court due to an ankle injury. The defending champions still have the chance of avoiding the play-in tournament but a lot will depend on a potential LeBron James return. So, here's a look at the LeBron James injury update and the potential LeBron James return date.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? When is LeBron James coming back?

As per the latest LeBron James injury update, the Lakers star could return to action soon and possibly play a part in their upcoming clash against the New York Knicks. As per Shams Charania of The Athletic, James is reportedly targeting his return on Tuesday having been ruled out for more than a month. Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Monday that the 36-year-old participated in a full practice, which included some time during a full-court scrimmage on the eve of the game. Vogel however suggested that James’ status against the Knicks remains undetermined and the NBA’s official injury report on Monday night had LeBron still listed as out.

Much more optimism on state of LeBron James’ right ankle after on-court work Sunday and Monday, sources tell ESPN. James was pain-free after several days off – and able to make hard cuts and elevate. Return on Tuesday vs. Knicks is likely. https://t.co/UTXIC1V0Vh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 10, 2021

ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski suggested that LeBron was pain-free after several days off and was able to make hard cuts and elevate with greater frequency. While return against the Knicks is likely, the 36-year-old will have his minutes restricted as he ramps up his fitness, much like Anthony Davis. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said on Sunday that LeBron James’ availability for the remainder of the regular season would be decided by how he felt going into each of their four remaining games. But Anthony Davis hinted that the 36-year-old will be ready for the postseason whether or not he plays before then.

Lakers star LeBron James is targeting Tuesday vs. New York for return to the lineup from sore right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. If not Tuesday, Wednesday vs. Houston is possible. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2021

Lebron James has played in just 43 games this season and has been itching to return to the court as the defending champions saw their form slump in the absence of James and Davis. The 36-year-old is averaging 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.8 assists while shooting 51.3% this season as Lakers are stationed at no.7 in the Western Conference, 1.5 games behind 6th seed Portland Trail Blazers. The win over the Phoenix Suns last time out was only their third win in the last 10 games, and the defending champions will hope to close their last four games of the season on a high. So the answer to the 'Is LeBron James playing tonight?' query is yes.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)