Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Knicks? LeBron James Return, Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers clinched an epic win over fellow Championship contenders Brooklyn Nets last time out and will hope to continue their good run when they play against the New York Knicks. The win was even special for the defending champions, considering the absence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While the latter is close to returning, the former still has work to do before he returns to the court for the Lakers. Here's the LeBron James injury update:

Is LeBron James playing tonight? When is Lebron James coming back?

LeBron James carried the weight of the Lakers scoring before his untimely injury in March. At 36, the four-time NBA champion has shown no signs of slowing down and was an MVP contention with his numbers stacking up against the very best in the business. However, LeBron James' run was halted after he suffered an injury during the clash against Atlanta Hawks last month. The Lakers superstar suffered a sprain and was ruled out for a significant period.

LeBron James is targeting a return in 3 weeks, per Woj ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€



ðŸ¤´ðŸ¾ pic.twitter.com/IewLofATzM — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 12, 2021

The 36-year-old has been out for three weeks so far, but reports from ESPN suggest that a LeBron James return could be possible after three more weeks. Lebron James averaged 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists before Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill dived into James' ankle with the weight of his body while attempting to make a steal. Following the NBA legend's injury, the Lakers have slipped to fifth in the NBA Western Conference standings, one game behind fourth-placed Denver Nuggets. Since James' injury, the defending champions have only won six of their last 11 games.

Lakers will be keen on returning LeBron James back to the court as soon as possible but will remain cautious as the defending champions still harbour title defence hopes. With Anthony Davis also out, Lakers added veteran Andre Drummond to their side, who helped clinch the win over the Nets. Drummond scored a team-high 20 points, to help script a memorable 21 point win, reinforcing the Lakers' credentials as a title contender.

Knicks vs Lakers live stream

To answer the 'How to watch Knicks vs Lakers live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Knicks vs Lakers live stream will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Tuesday, April 13. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers Instagram)