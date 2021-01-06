Is Paul George Playing Tonight? Clippers Star Doubtful For Blockbuster Clash Vs Warriors

The LA Clippers will square off against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Wednesday, January 6. The NBA regular season clash between the two Western Conference giants is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, 8:30 AM IST). However, fans on social media have been curious to know whether or not Paul George will be playing for the Clippers amid his ankle injury.

ALSO READ: Chris Wood Signs $41M Deal Five Years After Girlfriend Dumped Him For Being Undrafted

Is Paul George playing tonight? Paul George ankle injury update

Earlier this week, Clippers coach Ty Lue revealed that Paul Geoge tweaked his ankle during the team's 112-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. George, who scored 39 points in 38 minutes during the win over the Suns, tested his ankle before the team made the decision to play him prior to the game. However, it seems that the decision to rush George into playing vs the Suns has backfired despite the Clippers coming out victorious at the weekend.

ALSO READ: NBA Expansion News: League Asks Las Vegas, Seattle For $2.5M Each To Curb COVID-19 Losses?

On Monday, Lue declared that he would monitor how Geroge felt after his warm-up prior to the Clippers' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Unfortunately, George, who is currently averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game didn't feature in the game against the Spurs after he was ruled out due to his ankle injury. His absence was clearly felt in the team as the Clippers ended up losing their third game this season.

Battled to the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/aamFzKAngF — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 6, 2021

George is currently listed as 'day-to-day' on the Clippers' injury report but it remains to be seen whether Lue will opt to gamble on his fitness with the crucial game against the Warriors on the horizon. So far, there have been no confirmed reports that Paul George will be playing tonight. However, the Clippers have still not ruled him out of the contest.

ALSO READ: Luka Doncic Goes Past LeBron James In Elite NBA List With Triple-Double Vs Rockets

NBA live stream: Clippers vs Warriors live stream details

There will be no live stream or telecast of the game in India and fans will need to purchase an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA App. In the USA, the Clippers vs Warriors live stream will be made available on NBC Sports and fuboTV. Live scores and updates will be available on Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: NBA Tells Teams That Rules On Mask-wearing Will Get Tougher

Image Credits - Clippers Twitter