Luka Doncic Goes Past LeBron James In Elite NBA List With Triple Double Vs Rockets

Luka Doncic finally got going in the NBA this season and the Houston Rockets could do nothing to stop the carnage on Monday night. The Dallas Mavericks star registered his first triple-double of the season as the Mavs defeated the Rockets 113-100 at the Toyota Center. In the process, 21-year-old Doncic went past Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in one of the most elite lists in NBA history.

Luka Doncic vs Rockets: Luka Doncic triple-double puts him above LeBron in elite list

Luka Doncic was in fine form on Monday night to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their third win of the season by defeating the Rockets in Houston. The 21-year-old had season highs with 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, recording his first triple-double of the season as the Rockets were haplessly brushed aside. Doncic has now become the fourth-fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in terms of games played.

Luka Doncic is the 4th fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists (games played). pic.twitter.com/9NfeNZSbdU — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2021

The Mavericks star leapfrogged LeBron James in the list and is only behind Oscar Robertson, Ben Simmons and Magic Johnson. Doncic has three of the five 30-15-10 performances in NBA history by players younger than 22 years, with the other two recorded by Johnson and Robertson in 1960 and 1981. Doncic needed only 139 games to eclipse the 1,000-point, 1,000-rebound, and 1,000-assist mark, while James needed 158 games to achieve the same milestone. The Mavs star also became the 11th player in NBA history to dish out 1,000 assists before turning 22.

Most career triple-doubles before turning 22:



26 — Luka Doncic

25 — Next 2 players combined (Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons) pic.twitter.com/OqBGlMux3I — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 5, 2021

Luka Doncic has the most triple-doubles for players under the age of 22, with the one on Monday night being the 26th of his career. To put it into perspective, the next two on the list, namely Johnson and Robertson have a total of 25. He has more 30-15-10 triple-doubles before turning 22 than any other player in NBA history. Doncic led the Mavericks in all three categories of points, rebounds, and assists for the 39th instance, a franchise record.

Dallas’ victory against the Rockets was just their third win in seven games played this season. It was a much-needed bounce-back victory after suffering a disappointing 118-108 defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The Mavericks get a two-day break before they face off against the Denver Nuggets. The clash promises an exciting encounter between Doncic and Nikola Jokic, another triple-double machine who has posted four already in six games this season.

(Image Courtesy: NBA Twitter)