Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs 76ers? Steph Curry Injury Update

Steph Curry has been carrying the Golden State Warriors this season, despite his tailbone injury earlier, which sidelined him for games. Now, with a rolled ankle during the team's loss against the Boston Celtics, Curry is currently looking to play the team's upcoming game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Currently averaging a career-high, the 33-year-old is gaining increasing recognition for a possible third MVP award.

Steph Curry injury update: Is Steph Curry playing tonight vs 76ers?

As of now, Steph Curry is hopeful that he can play against the 76ers with his rolled ankle. The game is scheduled for Monday, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, 5:00 AM IST) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Apart from Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr (wrist) and Eric Paschall (hip) are sidelined. Klay Thompson and rookie James Wiseman are out for the season.

Steph Curry return: When is Steph Curry coming back?

"Kind of the usual ones I've had in the past," Curry said after the game. "I kept playing, so that's a good sign in terms of where the pain was, but we'll see how it responds tomorrow. It's kind of a guessing game at this point. But the fact that I could even continue was a good sign."

After his injury last years, Warriors fans have remained worried over the three-time NBA champion's health. Earlier, Curry was out after a tailbone injury vs the Houston Rockets. The team lost multiple in a row without Curry, while also losing Wiseman to a knee injury.

Head Coach Steve Kerr went on to speak about Curry like he was the life of the team, also giving them confidence in the process.

While Curry is keeping his team afloat, he is also averaging 31 points per game, the most he has in his entire career. During his 2015-16 MVP year, Curry scored 30.1 points per game during the regular season. Now, his stats are compared to his MVP years. If the Warriors perform more consistently during the second half of the season, Curry might win his third MVP award.

It’s hard to deny Steph Curry from being the NBA’s MVP! He is the #1, #2, and #3 option for the Warriors and is STILL dominating!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 19, 2021

Along with experts, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson also seems to believe that Curry is an MVP candidate for the season. "It’s hard to deny Steph Curry from being the NBA’s MVP! He is the #1, #2, and #3 option for the Warriors and is STILL dominating!!" he wrote.

NBA standings

With 28 wins and 29 losses, the Warriors are ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings. The 76ers, on the other hand, are leading the East with a 39-17 (win-loss) record.

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Instagram)