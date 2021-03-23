Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs 76ers? Warriors Star Ruled Out Due To Soreness

The Golden State Warriors are set to face off against Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers at home on Tuesday night in an NBA regular-season game. The Warriors have struggled in recent times and face an uphill task of hosting the 76ers who have won four of their last five games despite the injury to Joel Embiid. Golden State's matters have worsened due to the questions surrounding superstar Stephen Curry's availability. Here's the Steph Curry injury update:

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? When is Steph Curry coming back?

Steph Curry will miss the home game against the Philadelphia 76ers, confirmed the Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. The former two-time MVP has missed the previous two games after injuring his tailbone in their win over the Houston Rockets. The 33-year-old lost his balance as he backpedalled after a missed 3-point attempt with 2.9 seconds left during last week's game against the Rockets and fell onto a metal riser near the court. Curry walked towards the locker room grabbing his backside in pain. Steve Kerr said that Steph Curry missed practice on the eve of the game against the 76ers but will continue to be listed as day-to-day.

The Warriors head coach revealed that the former two-time MVP is still sore from his awkward fall, but went through some activities in the training room, strengthening and movement-wise. While Curry's injury is not concerning, Kerr said that it will take some time for a Steph Curry return. Without the 33-year-old in the lineup, the Warriors split a pair of games against the Memphis Grizzlies and sit ninth in the Western Conference. Their record sits as 1-3 in the four games Curry has missed this season. The 33-year-old has had an MVP like season this year, averaging 29 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds. The Warriors superstar is second in the NBA real plus-minus, behind only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will welcome back Kevon Looney against the 76ers, after clearing the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Along with Looney, James Wiseman and Eric Paschall could also return to the fold despite them not practising ahead of the game. Steve Kerr revealed that the duo, both of whom are in the league’s health and safety protocols for coronavirus contact tracing, could return if they clear a final round of coronavirus testing. The Warriors have lost four of their seven games since returning from the All-Star break earlier this month, and are a game behind the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Standings.

