Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Bucks? Warriors Team News Latest

The Golden State Warriors are struggling to keep up pace with the playoff race and have a tough run of games coming up starting with a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors have largely struggled and are on a three-game losing run, and will again rely on star man Stephen Curry to rescue his side. The 33-year-old is having an MVP calibre season but has been sieged with injury problems in recent times. Here's a look at Steph Curry injury update and when will Steph Curry return.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? When is Steph Curry coming back?

Stephen Curry continues to deal with a lingering tailbone injury suffered during last month's 108-94 win over the Rockets after tripping over a set of risers near the Houston bench. The 33-year-old sat out for five games with injury and soreness, before returning against the Chicago Bulls. Curry scored a brilliant 32 points, as the Warriors clinched a 116-102 win and followed it up with 36 points in a 116-109 defeat to the Miami Heat.

However, the Warriors star sat out of the game against the Toronto Raptors, where they were dealt a 53-point defeat. Curry is yet to fully recover from the injury but is managing his minutes and returned against the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 37 points in their 117-111 defeat. Curry's form and return to fitness was a huge plus for Steve Kerr's side, who have now slipped to three consecutive defeats, and are 2.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, who are eight in the Western Conference standings.

Steph Curry has had an MVP like season this year, averaging 29.4 points, 6 assists and 5.5 rebounds. The Warriors superstar is second in the NBA real plus-minus, behind only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Golden State Warriors lost Klay Thompson due to injury this season, which has seen them struggling to make it to the playoffs this season. Steve Kerr's men have been offset with injuries regularly this season, but have all their five starters fit as they return home to host Eastern Conference giants Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks vs Warriors live stream

To answer the 'How to watch Bucks vs Warriors live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Bucks vs Warriors live stream will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 7. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

