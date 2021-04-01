Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Heat? Warriors' Steph Curry Injury Update

After being out for a few games, Steph Curry returned to the court. The Golden State Warriors star came back with 32 points against the Chicago Bulls, though his tailbone injury still lingered. Despite the mention, Curry will be playing against the Miami Heat.

Steph Curry return: Is Steph Curry playing tonight vs Heat?

Steph Curry will be playing against the Miami Heat. The game is scheduled for Thursday, 7:00 PM EST (Friday, 5:30 AM IST). Apart from Klay Thompson, the Warriors might have to play only without Eric Paschall.

Steph Curry injury update: When is Steph Curry coming back

With 32 points – which included six three-pointers – Curry returned to help the Warriors bag another win for the team. "He's the heart and soul of everything we do," coach Steve Kerr said speaking of Curry. "The last few games it's been tough without that dynamic"

During the Warriors win over the Houston Rockets, Curry injured his tailbone by falling over the stands. While everyone expected him to return soon, an MRI showed inflammation. "I knew it was going to be interesting," the player himself gave the Steph Curry injury update, adding that he got through it even though it was not fun. "And was able to keep warm and deal with the pain and just play, so it will be something to manage in the near future, but it'll continue to heal as I get some more time".

All five starters in double figures.



16 made threes.



Dub on #WarriorsGround âœ”ï¸ pic.twitter.com/88pQyQpXdt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 30, 2021

During the game, staff members applied a heating pad to his tailbone every time he walked out. When he stepped out for the last time, he was given a black pad to sit on.

The Warriors, struggling without Curry, might win two straight games, Andrew Wiggins had 21 points against the Bulls, while Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points. Draymond Green had 11 points. Rookie James Wiseman went 6-of-8 from the field, finishing with 12 points.

Curry spoke about his injury, ensuring everyone that we will work through it as he continues to play. "It wasn't fun, but got through it," Curry said. "I was able to keep warm and deal with the pain and just play".

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Instagram)