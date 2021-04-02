Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight Vs Raptors? Warriors Injury News Latest

Golden State Warriors will take on the Toronto Raptors in their upcoming NBA regular-season game on Friday night. The game will be played at the Amalie Arena and will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 3. Warriors are desperately in need of a string of wins to boost their playoff chances and are sweating over the fitness of Steph Curry. Here's a Stephen Curry injury update:

Stephen Curry return: Is Stephen Curry playing tonight?

To answer the 'Is Stephen Curry playing tonight?" query, he struggled with a tailbone injury by falling over the stands. While everyone expected him to return soon, an MRI showed inflammation and the 33-year-old missed five games. This made fans wonder when is Stephen Curry coming back, before he returned against the Chicago Bulls. The former two-time former MVP returned with a brilliant 32 points, as the Warriors clinched a 116-102 win. The Warriors star showed no signs of discomfort and continued his good form in the game against Miami Heat, scoring 36 points, even as the Golden State slipped to a 116-109 defeat.

The 33-year-old has had an MVP like season this year, averaging 29.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds. The Warriors superstar is second in the NBA real plus-minus, behind only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Golden State Warriors lost Klay Thompson due to injury this season, which has seen them struggling to make it to the playoffs this season. Steve Kerr's side have been offset with injuries regularly this season, but have all their five starters fit for their trip to Tampa Bay, Florida to face off against the Toronto Raptors.

Warriors have the likes of Jordan Poole, Eric Paschall and Kevin Looney missing out against the Raptors, who have won only one of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, Golden State have won only four of their last 10 games, and find themselves at 10th in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors are well below the .500 mark with a 23-25 record and will have to scramble a run of wins to make it to the playoffs, making the Stephen Curry return critical for the side. Another Stephen Curry injury could spell massive trouble for them this season.

Warriors vs Raptors live stream

To answer the 'How to watch Warriors vs Raptors live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Warriors vs Raptors live stream will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 3. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

