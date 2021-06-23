Is Trae Young Playing Tonight Vs Bucks? Hawks Lineup And Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks – led by a fueled Trae Young – have reached the Conference Finals. While Young had always been amongst the most promising rising stars in the NBA, his playoff avatar has people stunned as the Hawks beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers to meet the Milwaukee Bucks, one step away from the NBA Finals.

Trae Young's injury update: Is Trae Young playing tonight vs Bucks?

According to recent reports, Trae Young will be playing against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Eastern Conference series Game 1 is scheduled on Wednesday, June 23, 8:30 PM local time (Thursday, June 24, 6:00 AM IST) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While Young will be available, the team will miss Cam Reddish.

Trae Young's return: When is Trae Young coming back?

As of now, Young remains healthy and ready to play against the Bucks.

Even when the playoffs began, fans were expecting a Brooklyn Nets-Philadelphia 76ers showdown for the Conference Finals. However, we have the Hawks all set to meet the Bucks for Game 1 on Wednesday (Thursday IST). Whoever wins will be on their way to the NBA Finals vs either the LA Clippers or Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets in 115-11 Game 7 win to advance to the Conference Finals. The Hawks, a day later, sent the 76ers crashing out of contention with their 103-96 win. At this point, the two teams have a rivalry in the making.

However, both teams will not be without injuries and incomplete rosters. The Bucks are missing Donte DiVincenzo. The Hawks might be slightly more vulnerable as they will play without De'Andre Hunter (meniscus surgery in right knee). Cam Reddish, however, might be back.

"We are definitely telling him to be more aggressive and score the ball a little bit more," Young said about Hunter. "Play free, relax, and just have fun".

This will also be a clash between Young and Giannis. The Greek Freak has 90 rebounds and scored only second to Kevin Durant's total with 223 points. Young, on the other hand, is ranked fifth in scoring. "The job is not done," Giannis said. "So that's the message here. We didn't win the championship. But this is a great step for our organisation."

The Bucks will be making the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 if they win. The Hawks, on the other hand, have never made it past the Conference Finals since 1968. They have, however, made the finals four times as the St. Louis Hawks, winning in 1958.

