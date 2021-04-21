Is Vanessa Bryant Launching A Brand Of Her Own With Kobe Bryant's Name?

Although Kobe Bryant’s long-standing deal with Nike may have come to an end, NBA fans could be seeing more from the ‘Mamba’ in the future. In a recent analysis of the legal filings on behalf of Bryant’s estate, it was revealed that more than 13 trademarks have been filed since May 2020, suggesting a standalone brand could be in the works. Netizens have now been curious to know whether Vanessa Bryant, wife of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has a business plan of her own, which is set to involve either her husband or daughter's name.

Kobe Bryant Nike deal ends after nearly 20 years

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Kobe Bryant's nearly two-decade relationship with Nike came to an end. In a statement, Nike revealed that Bryant was an important part of the brand's deep connection to consumers and although the contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family. Bryant, along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, died last year in a helicopter crash in California. The five-time NBA champion was 41 years old at the time of his passing.

At 6:36 AM today I received a text:



“Vanessa Bryant did not renew contract. Kobe and Nike are done.”



I’ve been working since to confirm what this means ahead for the Nike / Kobe Bryant partnership.



As of right now — there is no ongoing contract for future Kobe releases. pic.twitter.com/5vuyQg6Gw6 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 19, 2021

Nike signed Bryant in 2003, which led to one of the most successful sponsorships in history. He was one of an elite group of NBA players who signed with the brand that year, including LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. That helped the shoe company solidify its position in the basketball world for the next couple of decades following Michael Jordan's 2003 retirement

Vanessa Bryant new brand: NBA icon's wife plans to honour Kobe with new brand

According to intellectual property attorney Josh Gerben, an analysis of the legal filings on behalf of the basketball legend’s estate show that more than 13 trademarks have been filed since May 2020. While speaking to CNBC, Gerben said, "The filings would suggest that Vaness Bryant is building an IP portfolio for a new brand launch."

Vanessa Bryant’s statement on the end of Kobe’s Nike deal â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/mE2KQ86PPQ — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) April 20, 2021

Some of the latest filings include trademark applications for the following: Play Gigi’s Way, Mamba and Mambacita, Baby Mambas and Mamba League. Gianna, who died along with her father Kobe, was nicknamed Mambacita. The filings show that the trademarks are intended to be used for everything from clothing, gym wear, loungewear and footwear. Gerben also claimed these were filed under “intent to use,” which usually means an underlying business may be being planned.

Vanessa Bryant net worth details

According to reports, Vanessa Bryant is the sole successor of her late husband Kobe Bryant's multimillion-dollar empire. Reports from Cheat Sheet suggest that Vanessa Bryant's net worth is an estimated $600 million, a number which was calculated after her Kobe's death. It is believed that she has also inherited Bryant's BodyArmor shares which are now worth a phenomenal $200 million. The fortune also includes Bryant's properties and investments.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - AP